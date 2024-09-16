Costco Is Selling 'One of the Best Frozen Pizzas' On the Market, Shoppers Say

There's no shortage of frozen pizzas on the market. From giants like DiGiorno's to niche players like Roberta's, you'll find all types of pies in your store's freezer aisle. When it comes to Costco's frozen pizza selection, one particular brand has been getting notable hype. Some shoppers are even calling it the very best frozen pizza out there.

The pizza in question is the Authentic Motor City Pizza Co.'s Double Pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, which is sold at the warehouse in packs of two. It consists of a thick, crispy crust layered with mozzarella cheese and sliced and diced pepperoni. The product has sparked a wave of enthusiasm on Reddit and also earned the number one spot in a previous Eat This, Not That! Costco frozen pizza taste test.

I Tried the 8 Most Popular Frozen Pizzas & The Winner Was Cheesy & Crispy

"Bought this for [the] first time about 2 months ago, fell in love with it immediately. It's not just good for a frozen pizza, but I will rank it right up there with a Marcos or Jets," one shopper wrote on Reddit, referencing two popular pizza chains. The Redditor added, "It's damn good and I haven't ordered a pizza from an establishment in weeks because of this wonderful discovery."

The Reddit thread has gotten more than 400 comments, many of which are rave reviews that assert the superiority of this popular frozen item.

"One of the best frozen pizzas for sure. It gets a great crust," one commenter wrote.

"This is one of my favorite frozen pizzas of all time!" another one added.

Meanwhile, others shared how to enhance the buzz-worthy product.

"I do hot honey on it fresh out [of] the oven… an absolute delight and a fraction of the cost of getting a delivery pizza!" one Reddit user commented.

"I put pickled jalapeños on these before putting them in the oven. I will say definitively it is the best frozen pizza I've ever had and better than many 'fresh' pizzas," someone else said.

Others shared that they elevate the frozen pizza by adding fresh garlic or shredded parmesan cheese.

25 Best Frozen Foods at Costco Right Now

Despite the fanfare this frozen pizza has generated, it has still received some criticism. While some Costco shoppers described this product as being "too greasy," someone else said it has "too much crust."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Double Pepperoni is just one of several Motor City Products that shoppers mentioned in the recent Reddit thread. Some Reddit users highlighted the brand's 5 Cheese Bread, while others noted their love for Motor City's other frozen pizza options like the Supreme.

However, some Reddit users said these frozen pizzas aren't available at the warehouse club, so they snag them at other stores like Walmart and Kroger instead. Motor City also sells Three Meat, Ultimate Meat, Four Cheese, Pepperoni, and Ultimate Supreme frozen pizzas, according to its website.

This is far from the first time Motor City has generated social media conversation, with the brand being the star of numerous online conversations over the years.

In addition to frozen pizza, Costco has also gotten shoppers talking about several new and returning bakery items, including its cinnamon coffee cake, caramel tres leches bar cake, and pumpkin pie.