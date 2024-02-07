The 15 Best Super Bowl Snacks To Score at Trader Joe's

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As the Super Bowl nears, it's time to start thinking about one of the biggest factors of game day: the food. For some, the snacks are as anticipated as the matchup itself. The best table spreads have a wide selection of convenient, tasty, and shareable finger foods for maximum enjoyment and minimal mess.

No place does tasty, convenient appetizers quite like Trader Joe's. Known for its extensive selection of unique premade foods, the innovative grocer offers a winning roster of appetizers to make your Super Bowl party a culinary touchdown. We've scoured the aisles to find the picks everyone will love—and you'll need only minutes to prepare.

Whether you're there for the football or just in it for the food, you won't be disappointed by these 15 easy, fun, and delicious game-approved bites that run from savory to sweet.

Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons

PER SERVING (5 PIECES) : 300 cal, 19 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

The game will be heating up as soon as you pass around these Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons. It's not a jalapeño popper, but it's similar. This vegetarian-friendly Trader Joe's snack invention is the right amount of spicy and savory, with cream cheese and Parmesan plus hot jalapeño pieces in a crispy wonton pocket. They come 12 to a box and are ready after 10 minutes in the oven so that you can cook up a tray at halftime. Take a few boxes of this flavorful finger food to the festivities for $4.99 each.

RELATED: 14 Best & Worst Frozen Appetizers You Can Buy, Say Dietitians

Shrimp Boom Bah

PER SERVING (1/4 PACKAGE) : 370 cal, 30 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 840 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 10 g protein

You can be the talk of the table with these spicy breaded shrimp, courtesy of the island-themed grocer. It's a twist on Bang Bang Shrimp: floured and battered seafood paired with a sweet chili sauce to pack some heat. Experienced TJ's customers highly recommend preparing these in the air fryer—otherwise, you may taste some batter residue on these prepared prawns. This one-pound box serves four and costs less than a restaurant appetizer at $8.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ratatouille Bites

PER SERVING (4 PIECES) : 130 cal, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 2 g protein

You're just in time to catch these fancy appetizers on their way out, so buy a few boxes for the football showdown. The Ratatouille Bites are panko-crusted fried balls full of traditional vegetables—eggplant, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and tomatoes—available only during the holidays. Fans say these bites are a huge hit. "I got these today and omg they're so delicious," said one customer in r/traderjoes. "I air fried half the package and I'm trying really hard to not eat the rest tonight." One box of the limited-time item goes for $4.49 and comes with 12 pieces.

RELATED: 9 Best Trader Joe's Appetizers, According to Our Editors

Mini Quiche Duo

PER SERVING (4 QUICHES) : 260 cal, 16 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 430 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

For a classy game-day vibe, go with these seasonal mini quiches. You can take pride in your "baking skills" as you unbox these cute egg pastries and slip them into the oven for a few minutes to warm up. Expect two flavors in the $4.79 package, with six of each. You and your friends can alternate between Mushroom & Swiss Cheese and Uncured Bacon & Sweet Onion. That is, if you can still find the limited-time item in a nearby store.

Spring Rolls

CHICKEN (1 ROLL) : 100 cal, 4 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (5 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

VEGETABLE (1 ROLL) : 100 cal, 5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

It may be winter, but there's never a bad time for spring rolls. One of the best times is when you're feeding a crowd. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a selection for everyone—try Chicken Spring Rolls with ginger and garlic for your meat-eating friends and Vegetable Spring Rolls with tofu and edamame for your vegetarian pals. These crunchy, golden wraps should be essential to your finger-food feast. Each box costs $4.49 and comes with five rolls.

RELATED: I Tried 7 Popular Tortilla Chips & the Best Was Habit-Forming

Breaded Fried Ravioli

PER SERVING (4 RAVIOLI) : 240 cal, 10 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 7 g protein

Skip the mozz sticks and try the newfangled pasta bites that are just as cheesy and more memorable. Trader Joe's filled these semolina-flour ravioli with parmesan, asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, and Monterey Jack. They are breaded, fried, and then frozen—waiting for you to pick them up. As for dipping, your best bet is to warm up a bowl of herbaceous marinara sauce. A pound of this unconventional pasta is just $3.99.

Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers

PER SERVING (3 PIECES) : 240 cal, 11 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 380 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 10 g protein

Can't get enough crispy wonton snacks? For something more protein-heavy, try these spicy Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers. They feature a mixture of cheeses and chicken pieces with a crunchy outer shell. They do best in the air fryer but can be warmed in the oven. Fair warning—these get fiery, so serve alongside a palate-cooler, like ranch dressing. The $5.49 package comes with around 15 pieces.

RELATED: I Tried 6 Store-Bought Salsas & the Best Was Chunky and Fresh Tasting

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 40 cal, 3 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Trader Joe's created a top-of-the-line version of this appetizer favorite for those snackers who love a good spinach and artichoke dip but hate making it themselves. This one is in the freezer section, ready to be baked to a spreadable, gooey consistency. It's the perfect accompaniment for tortilla chips, crackers, or French bread. "The frozen dip is my life. I had to stop buying it. It's too good," raved one customer on Reddit. It costs $3.79 to impress your guests with this veggieful, cheesy appetizer.

Perfectly Pickled Pups

PER SERVING (4 PIECES) : 250 cal, 15 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 850 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

For a tasty finger food, try these mini fried beef franks, brined with dill and spices to create a zesty, pickle-esque flavor. Fans of the long list of pickle products at Trader Joe's have no problems with this seemingly odd flavor combination. "SO. FLIPPING. GOOD. it's like you're eating a mustard and relish hot dog," commented a Reddit user about the pups. These are perfect on a toothpick next to the rest of your dips. The box comes with nine of the hors d'oeuvres for $4.99.

RELATED: The 25 Best Frozen Foods at Sam's Club Right Now

Spicy Uncured Charcuterie Selection

PER SERVING (7 SLICES) : 150 cal, 10 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 1030 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (<1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 12 g protein

If you want to get fancy with your Super Bowl snacks, go for TJ's curated spicy charcuterie assortment. The $8.99 package contains a handful of uncured coppa, sorpressa, and capocolla—each fermented, dried, and seasoned. Plus, there are plenty of private-label crackers, cheeses, and tidbits in the store to pair with these meats—endless possibilities.

Chevre with Honey

PER SERVING (1 OZ) : 80 cal, 5 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 4 g protein

This fresh goat's milk cheese flavored with delicate notes of honey is a surefire way to amp up a cheese board. Chevre is traditionally earthy and tangy, but this one contains a hint of sweetness for balance. You'll want to eat this on everything—so make sure to plate this next to a healthy supply of bread, crackers, and fruit. This dreamy spread costs $3.29 for a 5-ounce log.

RELATED: 12 Best Sam's Club Comfort Foods to Stock Up On Right Now

Mini Samosas

PER SERVING (4 PIECES) : 160 cal, 7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

When it's your team's turn to make a riveting play, who has time to think about food? Luckily, these Indian-inspired, bite-sized pastries are mindlessly poppable. Fans enjoy them for the crispy dough and the deliciously spicy filling. They come in two varieties: vegetable for $3.99 or chicken for $4.99.

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

PER SERVING (1 OZ) : 150 cal, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Sure, you could serve regular old tortilla chips—or, you can make the day more festive with these dippers flavored with the seasonings of Mexican street corn: elote. These addictive, crunchy snacks are like souped-up Fritos, with a spoon-like shape that's better for scooping than an ordinary triangle-shaped chip. Plus, everything you dip will get an extra kick from the chipotle and lime dust. A nearly 10-ounce bag of Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers costs $2.69.

RELATED: The 14 Best Costco Super Bowl Snacks to Grab ASAP

Pizza Parlanno

PER SERVING (1/4 PIZZA) : 330 cal, 16 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 13 g protein

What would a Super Bowl spread be without pizza? It's an easy, delicious crowd-pleaser. There are tons of frozen pizzas to choose from at Trader Joe's, but many claim this frozen pie is the best to appear on the shelves over the past 15 years. Pizza Parlanno is a supreme pizza, densely packed with toppings, including Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and onions. For $5.49, it comes in at a sizable 18.2 ounces for ultimate shareability.

Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

PER SERVING (1 PIECE) : 70 cal, 4 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein

No matter the outcome, you'll want a sweet treat to top off the evening. This mouthful of chocolate cheesecake with a cookie crumb crust is here to keep the party going or fill that hole in your heart. Take the box out of the freezer two hours before you serve them so they can thaw. Chocolate Cheesecake Bites are selling for $4.99 for 12 pieces and are available for a limited time only.