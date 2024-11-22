Costco's Thanksgiving Meal Kit Is Back—Here's What's In It

It's no secret that cooking a Thanksgiving dinner can be overwhelming. However, if you don't feel like spending hours in the kitchen this year, Costco has something that can reduce your workload: a turkey dinner kit.

That's right. The warehouse club's oven-ready Thanksgiving meal kit has returned, according to the Costco-focused Instagram account, @costcobuys.

The meal kit is complete with a turkey breast and multiple popular side dishes: Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, gravy, and herbed stuffing. The Instagram user spotted this meal for $3.99 per pound, which comes to around $40, though prices may vary. This is the same price as last year's turkey dinner kit.

"These are perfect if you're not expecting a large gathering, or even for donating to elderly meal programs!" @costcobuys wrote in the post's caption, noting that the meal serves about seven to eight people.

However, shoppers across multiple social media posts weren't convinced about the serving size.

"Will not feed 8 people LOL," one person wrote in a comment on Instagram.

"For 8 people? With my family I'll have to buy 20 of those 😂 ," someone wrote on TikTok.

That being said, the turkey dinner kit has still garnered plenty of positive feedback from social media users.

"I had it last year and it was amazing!" one person wrote on Instagram.

"You couldn't make that for less," another one added.

"Bought this a few years ago.. makes an amazing meal prep for the week for those who have to work during the holiday," one person noted in a comment on TikTok.

This isn't the only pre-made Thanksgiving item Costco is serving right now. The warehouse club also recently rolled out its loaded mashed potatoes, according to the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds. "I have been waiting for these to come back. They're the best mashed potatoes in the entire world," the Instagram user said.

The mashed potatoes feature mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and are topped with bacon bits and pads of butter. They were spotted in three-and-a-half pound packages being sold for $3.49 per pound. This comes out to $12.39 per package.

Other pre-made Thanksgiving side dishes that were recently seen at Costco include a green bean casserole and mashed sweet potatoes. The green bean casserole was spotted for $3.99 per pound, coming to $12.93, while the mashed sweet potatoes were spotted $2.49 per pound, clocking in at $12.47. However, prices can vary.