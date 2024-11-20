18 Major Grocery Chains Open On Thanksgiving Day in 2024

One of the biggest meals of the year is quickly approaching. On the last Thursday of November, turkeys will be roasting in the oven, gravy will be simmering on the stove, and the sweet aroma of pumpkin pie will swirl around the house.

A lot goes into the feast, and while you'll want to get most of your grocery shopping done before Nov. 28, you may need to pick up a couple of last-minute items before your guests arrive.

While some grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day—including major retailers Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Aldi, Publix, and Trader Joe's—plenty of other supermarkets are keeping their doors open. However, some will have limited hours.

If you still need to pick up some ingredients on Thanksgiving, here are 18 grocery chains that will be open during the holiday.

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day

Kroger

As one of the biggest grocery chains in America, Kroger is bound to be a go-to, last-minute grocery destination for many shoppers on Thanksgiving Day. However, most locations will close early on the holiday, so check your store's hours before you leave the house.

Amazon Fresh

All Amazon Fresh stores will have shortened hours on Thanksgiving and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the Amazon-owned grocer is offering a Thanksgiving meal deal that feeds six people for under $30, as well as discounts on Thanksgiving staples.

Albertsons

A majority of Albertsons-owned stores, including its eponymously named locations, will be open on Thanksgiving Day, with most having adjusted hours. You'll want to check your local store's hours before swinging by on the holiday. Many pharmacies will be closed or have adjusted hours, so you'll want to double-check those, as well.

Food Lion

Food Lion currently operates grocery stores across 10 states. If you live in one of them, you'll want to remember that store closing times will vary on Nov. 28. You can check in-store signage or visit Food Lion's website to view your location's specific Thanksgiving hours.

Giant Food

If you live in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, or West Virginia, you can take comfort in knowing that Giant Food will be open on Turkey Day this year. However, the supermarket chain will only be open until 2 p.m., according to its website. Additionally, pharmacies will be closed all day.

Stop & Shop

On Nov. 28, this Northeastern grocery chain is keeping its doors open until 3 p.m. at its stores in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Meanwhile, stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be closed, per state law, according to a brand representative.

H-E-B

Planning to shop at this Texas grocery chain on Thanksgiving? Stores will be open from 6 a.m.to 12 p.m., while pharmacies will be closed, according to H-E-B's website. Curbside pickup will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., while home delivery will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Whole Foods

As noted on the grocer's website, most Whole Foods locations will be open on Thanksgiving day but with modified hours. Don't forget to check the hours of your local store before visiting. Planning to cater your dinner from Whole Foods? Be sure to place your order by Nov. 26 and pick up your food by Nov. 28!

Meijer

In addition to offering its lowest turkey and Thanksgiving meal prices in years, midwestern grocery chain Meijer will be open on Nov. 28. Customers can visit the store from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., as noted on the website. Delivery and pickup hours are between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the grocer requiring customers to pick up their orders by 4 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Beyond offering fully prepared holiday meals that serve up to eight people, this Phoenix-based grocer will be open on Thanksgiving. However, like many other supermarkets, the hours will be shortened, with Sprouts staying open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Acme

Last year, most Acme stores were open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company Facebook post. While the grocer has yet to share its specific hours for Thanksgiving 2024, Acme will have stores open on Nov. 28. However, you'll want to confirm this is the case with your exact location and double-check the hours online.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter has locations in seven states, plus Washington, D.C. On Thanksgiving Day, the grocery chain will have modified hours and close at 2 p.m. Be sure to swing by before then to pick up any last-minute Thanksgiving essentials! Stores will then reopen the following morning at 8 a.m.

Save a Lot

This Missouri-based discount grocery chain has your Thanksgiving needs covered, as it will be open on Nov. 28. However, hours typically vary by location, so you'll want to check your local Save a Lot to confirm when your store will be open during the holiday.

Ralphs

All Ralphs locations will be open until 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with most opening their doors at 6 a.m., as stated on the grocer's website. However, pharmacies will be closed on Nov. 28.

ShopRite

ShopRite notes on its website that many of its stores have alternative hours on Thanksgiving Day. This is also the last day you can redeem one free or discounted participating holiday item after you spend $400 using your Price Plus club card. Be sure to check with your store for its exact hours on Thanksgiving.

Price Chopper

This Northeastern supermarket chain states on its website that most of its stores will be open until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 6 a.m. the following Friday. However, Price Chopper's Massachusetts stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Wegmans

This popular regional grocer will close most of its stores at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You'll want to confirm your store's hours before heading over. Additionally, if you're planning to order your turkey dinner from Wegmans, you can pre-order for pickup from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, if you're in Massachusetts, or from Nov. 23 through Nov. 28 at all other Meals 2GO stores.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fairway Market

If you will be in New York City on Thanksgiving and need to stop by Fairway, you're in luck because all four locations will be open during the holiday. However, hours may vary by location, so be sure to check your store's opening and closing times online before heading out to shop.