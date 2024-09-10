 Skip to content

Costco Shoppers Say This Protein-Packed Item Is a High-Quality Steal

The tinned fish is "the best quality to price ratio."
Avatar for Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
By
Published on September 10, 2024 | 1:59 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

Tinned fish is the culinary trend that may just last forever (the high-protein staple is bunker-proof), but shopping for the specialty ingredient can be daunting. There are so many options, and you typically can't see the actual product until you crack open the can. So when choosing a tin of seafood, reviews matter. Naturally, Costco shoppers are on it when hyping up the tinned fish with the best quality-to-price ratio (some of these cans are costly!).

Wild Planet's Wild Pacific Sardines are said to be one of the best tinned fish purchases at Costco. And a whole Subreddit is dedicated to the sustainably caught fish packaged in extra virgin olive oil, sold in 4.4-ounce tins in a six-pack.

23 High-Protein Snacks To Stay Full & Energized All Day

"These are a staple for me, and very recently were on sale for 6.97 (normally 8.99) in Washington state," shared Grandma1995. "They are the best taste/quality to price ratio I've found and I will die on this hill."

"Having tried many different brands over the years this has been my experience as well," agreed Maramish

Of course, the range of sardines out in the world varies far beyond just a few bucks a can, but for culinarily-minded Costco shoppers, the value is a selling point, earning the sardines a 4.5-star rating at Costco online.   

"There are certainly better sardines than these. But they cost 8x what these do at Costco," posted Interesting_Ghosts. "This is the best sardine deal out there." 

Some Costcos sell various brands of sardine, but an inside look at the contents of the can posted by Nomadius shows Wild Planet's superiority—the fillets are meaty, intact, and not dry. 

Many Costco shoppers also shared that they love the health benefits of eating sardines, which contain essential Omega-3s, calcium, and protein. Nutritionists also like tiny fish for their low mercury content.  

"These are my favorite, too. They're my go-to for protein when I feel like I need a break from meat," said TootsieRoll19.

Trader Joe's New Seafood Item Is Getting Rave Reviews: 'Outstandingly Delish'

Those new to sardines looking for a few ways to eat them can also find plenty of tips from sardine enthusiasts on the Subreddit. Beyond just digging into the tin with a fork, Costco shoppers recommend mashing the sardines into a tuna-style salad, eating them on saltines, stirring them into pasta, serving sardines on top of white rice with sriracha and soy sauce, using sardines as a salad topper, enjoying them with boiled potatoes and so many more. Because they're fully cooked, sardines are a quick and easy protein to add to pretty much any cuisine. 

Tinned Fish influencer Mei Liao uses the Wild Planet sardines to make a quick dip that can be cutely served right out of the tin.  

A Canned Sardines Reddit is also lush with ideas on how to enjoy the standard can. 

At some warehouses, the sardines are known to sell out, and Redditors aren't shy about stocking up on shelf-stable cans when they can find them. 

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Melissa is a writer and recipe developer based in Brooklyn, where she lives with her wife and rescue dog. Read more about Melissa
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Kirkland Signature chicken chunks, bagels, and protein bars on green background

    7 Most Controversial Costco Items In 2024

  • organic pretzels yogurt and doritos on a green background to depict unhealthy organic foods

    15 Organic Foods That Are Actually Unhealthy

  • a trio of low-calorie ice creams set against a a designed background

    8 Low-Calorie Ice Creams, Tasted & Ranked

  • Costco exterior on wavy blue background

    Costco Shoppers Love This Protein-Packed Item

  • three cans of soup on a pink background

    25 Best High-Protein Soups on Grocery Shelves

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.