Costco Shoppers Say This Protein-Packed Item Is a High-Quality Steal

Tinned fish is the culinary trend that may just last forever (the high-protein staple is bunker-proof), but shopping for the specialty ingredient can be daunting. There are so many options, and you typically can't see the actual product until you crack open the can. So when choosing a tin of seafood, reviews matter. Naturally, Costco shoppers are on it when hyping up the tinned fish with the best quality-to-price ratio (some of these cans are costly!).

Wild Planet's Wild Pacific Sardines are said to be one of the best tinned fish purchases at Costco. And a whole Subreddit is dedicated to the sustainably caught fish packaged in extra virgin olive oil, sold in 4.4-ounce tins in a six-pack.

"These are a staple for me, and very recently were on sale for 6.97 (normally 8.99) in Washington state," shared Grandma1995. "They are the best taste/quality to price ratio I've found and I will die on this hill."

"Having tried many different brands over the years this has been my experience as well," agreed Maramish.

Of course, the range of sardines out in the world varies far beyond just a few bucks a can, but for culinarily-minded Costco shoppers, the value is a selling point, earning the sardines a 4.5-star rating at Costco online.

"There are certainly better sardines than these. But they cost 8x what these do at Costco," posted Interesting_Ghosts. "This is the best sardine deal out there."

Some Costcos sell various brands of sardine, but an inside look at the contents of the can posted by Nomadius shows Wild Planet's superiority—the fillets are meaty, intact, and not dry.

Many Costco shoppers also shared that they love the health benefits of eating sardines, which contain essential Omega-3s, calcium, and protein. Nutritionists also like tiny fish for their low mercury content.

"These are my favorite, too. They're my go-to for protein when I feel like I need a break from meat," said TootsieRoll19.

Those new to sardines looking for a few ways to eat them can also find plenty of tips from sardine enthusiasts on the Subreddit. Beyond just digging into the tin with a fork, Costco shoppers recommend mashing the sardines into a tuna-style salad, eating them on saltines, stirring them into pasta, serving sardines on top of white rice with sriracha and soy sauce, using sardines as a salad topper, enjoying them with boiled potatoes and so many more. Because they're fully cooked, sardines are a quick and easy protein to add to pretty much any cuisine.

Tinned Fish influencer Mei Liao uses the Wild Planet sardines to make a quick dip that can be cutely served right out of the tin. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Canned Sardines Reddit is also lush with ideas on how to enjoy the standard can.

At some warehouses, the sardines are known to sell out, and Redditors aren't shy about stocking up on shelf-stable cans when they can find them.