Costco knows how to keep customers returning for more by offering the lowest prices on the highest-quality goods. The warehouse also makes the shopping experience fun for members. One way it does this is via its weekly “treasure hunt.” Each week, Costco sends out an email featuring the biggest treasures, ranging from hot new products to sensational deals. Here are 7 Costco Treasure Hunt finds shoppers are grabbing right now.

Costco Wholesale Unisex Logo Hoodie

Like Aldi gear, Costco-branded clothing has amassed a cult following. The latest drop is this Costco Wholesale Unisex Logo Hoodie, $29.99, delivered. It comes in cream and black and makes a great gift for any member.

Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook

Have you ever wanted to grow your own produce indoors? Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook is now $479.99 after $120 off, making it a great gift. “I love my Nook. It looks sleek and modern next to my kitchen, and it’s always a conversation starter, my kids and everyone who visits love it. Maintenance is super simple: just a quick weekly check of the water level and add nutrients, and it keeps thriving,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 will surely be one of the hottest games of the holiday season. Costco has it available for pre-order for $64.99 with an expected ship date of 10/16 to 10/20.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Day of the Dead 4-Tier Tower of Candy Treats

If you are thinking of sending someone a cute Halloween gift, this Day of the Dead 4-Tier Tower of Candy Treats is a great option. It is available for pre-order and just $28.99 delivered after $8 off. “This was a gift to my son and his family. It was a huge hit! My son and grand son loved the goodies, and my daughter in law loves the boxes! Win Win!” writes a shopper.

Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Why cook Thanksgiving dinner when you can order it at Costco? The warehouse is selling a Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner that serves eight, a total of 28 pounds of food, for $199.99 delivered after $70 off.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Mrs Prindables Grand Fall Caramel Apple Gift Basket

Another fun fall gift idea? Mrs Prindables Grand Fall Caramel Apple Gift Basket. $69.99 delivered after $15 off. “The presentation of the gift was exactly as pictured. Every item in the basket was delicious and fresh. The apples were crisp green apples under a delicious coating of caramel. Pretzel sticks fresh The basket was a great gift and would certainly buy again. An amazing gift and very well priced for the quality,” writes a shopper.

Wild Alaska Coho Salmon Portions

If you like fresh salmon, Wild Alaska Coho Salmon Portions, a total of 10 pounds, is the next best thing to a fresh catch. Get it for $169.99 delivered after $50 off. “A perfect way to buy salmon when you can’t fish for it yourself! Then there’s the preparation, the packaging, the cleanup, and the freezing of the fish – if you have been lucky that day. The Costco Wild Coho Alaska salmon arrived as expected at my doorstep straight from Juneau, perfectly packaged and frozen in beautifully sealed portions. It’s delicious. I will still go fishing when I can, but I have my salmon already!” writes a shopper.