7 Costco Valentine's Day Gifts Perfect for Super Last-Minute Shoppers

Shopping for your loved one on the nationally recognized day of love doesn't have to be complicated or involve driving out of your way to stores you don't usually shop at. Costco has many great Valentine's Day gift options, perfect for super last-minute shoppers. Whether you are shopping in your local warehouse on your weekly trip or looking for online options, we have got you covered. Here are the 7 best Costco Valentine's Day gifts perfect for super last-minute shoppers.

Valentine's Day 50-stem Shades of Pink Roses

Have you ever tried ordering flowers last minute from either a florist or an online retailer? Often, many hidden fees are involved, and you spend at least $100 for a weak bouquet. Until Feb. 12 order 50 stems in shades of pink– as in over four dozen roses – for $64.99 on Costco.com. The price includes next-day delivery for orders placed by 11 am. Pink isn't their color? They also have white and hot pink options. And, if you waited too long, simply head over to your warehouse and pick up two-dozen for $18.99.

Spafinder or Movie Gift Cards

Costco is the best place to shop for gift cards, as the warehouse offers serious savings. Pamper your loved one with a spa treatment of their choice with Spafinder gift cards. Currently, get $100 worth of virtual gift cards for just $69.99 – a 30 percent savings. You can buy up to $500 worth of cards for $349.95 if you want to do some serious pampering. Cards can be redeemed at endless locations around the country, including yoga studios, spas, and salons. Are they more into movies? Costco sells competitively priced movie tickets for lots of theaters including AMC and Regal Cinemas. Both packages include two movie tickets and a $20 digital gift card for $39.99.

Lego Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet and Roses Bundle

Flowers may wilt but Lego bouquets are everlasting. Perfect for builders of all ages, this set of two of Lego's most popular flower kits, Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet and Roses and is a total steal at $64.99. FYI, just the bouquet retails for $59.99.

Squishmallows 8 Pack

Looking for smaller gifts to distribute to multiple mini Valentine's? This eight 5-inch plush Squishmallows set is perfect for children collecting the stuffies. Choose from exotic animals, food, or critters. Each set costs $21.99 (less than $2.75 per stuffy) delivered, but may be less at your local warehouse.

Sugarfina XOXO Bento Box

If only the finest is good enough for your Valentine, this Sugarfina XOXO Bento Box will rock their world. It includes eight favorites from the designer candy brand, including Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Rosé All Day, Long Stem Roses, and Dark Roast Espresso Beans packaged prettily in a red box for $49.99.

Jewelry and Watches

If you want to go big this Valentine's Day, there is no need to make an appointment with a jeweler. From $75,000 diamond engagement rings and $500 diamond pendants to luxury watches galore, you can save big on that once-in-a-lifetime V-day purchase online or at your local warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perfume or Cologne

Costco is a great place to shop for unexpected savings on fragrances for men and women. Members can take advantage of exclusive savings on super luxury perfume and colognes from Creed, Burberry, Jo Malone, Tom Ford, and Maison Margiela Replica. While availability may be limited at your warehouse, many one-day delivery options online exist. Want more ideas? Don't miss these extra 11 Costco Valentine's Day Gifts.