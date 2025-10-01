11 Best New Costco Finds in This Week’s Warehouse Insider

As a longtime Costco Executive Member cardholder and a journalist who writes about Costco daily, I receive and read every email from the store. One not to miss is the “New Weekly Warehouse Insider,” filled with this week’s featured items, new and exciting products, and sensational sales. This week, there are lots of exceptional items. Here are 7 best Costco finds from this week’s Warehouse Insider email.

Kirkland Signature Farmed Whole Head On White Shrimp

This week’s hot buy in the seafood department is Kirkland Signature Farmed Whole Head On White Shrimp. Get the Bag and/or Tray for $4 – $5 off, valid 9/29/25 – 10/5/25.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast

Another hot buy in the meat department? Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast, 12.5 oz, 6-Count. Get it for $9.99 after $3 off, valid through 10/5/25.

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags Unscented and Scented

Trash bags are one of Costco’s specialties. Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags, Unscented and Scented, are a Hot Buy. Get the 200-Count box for $14.99 after $2 off with a limit of 10 through 10/5/25.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffin

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are all the rage on social media. They are also featured in the latest email as a new product. Get the 8-count container for $6.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa Crust

Another hot new item on social media, also featured in the newsletter, is the Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa Crust. The enormous pizza feeds so many people and is just $11.99.

Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker

The brand new Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker, $189.99, will be one of the hottest gift items of the year. “Best coffee machine EVER! You have to get this!” writes a shopper. “Wow, wow, wow. The Crema is awesome. Quiet, high quality and stylish. I love it. I have used many other brands and models and nothing compares! Nothing! You have to try the Crema. The coffee actually tastes better!”

Philips Sonicare Cordless Rechargeable Power Water Flosser

Another great gift idea? The Philips Sonicare Cordless Rechargeable Power Water Flosser 2-Pack, $99.99 after $30 off through 10/19/25. “I used to have the Waterpik cordless flosser and this is better. The tank is large enough to hold enough water to floss your whole mouth without a refill, which is super nice and it pauses to help you pace your movement around your mouth. The pressure is good too. Additionally I appreciate that this is rechargeable vs going through dozens of batteries every year,” writes a shopper.