7 Costco Wellness Finds to Grab Before Summer Heats Up

When in doubt, Costco always delivers the ultimate shopping experience—the kind where you could stroll the aisles for hours out of pure enjoyment while discovering cool new finds. The fan-favorite warehouse club is a go-to for family-sized meals, trendy Korean skincare products, indulgent snacks, and all-around incredible deals. It’s clear why shoppers are obsessed. With summer on the horizon, we’ve rounded up seven Costco wellness products to snag ASAP. Live your best life this sunny season and beyond!

Liquid I.V. Hydration

Keeping Liquid I.V. on deck will keep you hydrated all summer long. Whether you’re headed out for a run or a day at the beach, these packets are your new best friend. Each stick provides eight vitamins and nutrients and three times the electrolytes of top sports drinks.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

On your next healthy Costco haul, run, don’t walk, to snag Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, which promotes healthy skin, hair, and nails. It’s the perfect gluten- and dairy-free addition to your fresh fruit smoothies.

Sharper Image Power Percussion Compact Plus Portable Percussion Massager

Give yourself a spa-worthy deep tissue massage at home with this portable percussion massager. It’s compact enough to pack with you wherever your summer travels lead! With four speed settings and four attachments that provide targeted relief—all for the steal price of $50—you can’t sleep on this deal.

SaluSpa Arctic Ice Cold Plunge Bath

If cold plunging has been on your radar, there’s no better time than this sizzling season to give it a shot. Costco’s SaluSpa Arctic Ice Cold Plunge Bath delivers a truly invigorating experience with each refreshing dip. Designed with durable yet lightweight walls and weather defense protection, this setup is exactly what your backyard needs. Get ready to give your mind and body a rejuvenating reset.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide

Give your sunkissed glow a hydration boost with Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide. This soothing Korean skincare serum contains propolis extract and niacinamide—the ultimate combo for achieving healthy, radiant skin. The propolis extract helps address damaged skin.

One reviewer wrote, “I have been using the GLOW serum (and GLOW DEEP) for three years, and now my whole family does … Fades sun spots, acne scars over a 6 to 8-week period of regular use. I bought the one-ounce size on a whim and now can’t be without it,” while another commented, “This serum has been a game changer: my skin doesn’t produce excessive sebum anymore, and it looks and feels moisturized and firmer all day long.”

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream SPF 50+

Long, lazy days in the sun—whether at the beach, in the garden, or out for a bike ride—require protection. That’s where Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream comes in clutch with SPF 50+. This Korean beauty product is a sunscreen and moisturizer in one. Plus, it’s received rave reviews.

One reviewer noted, “It has a light and fresh fragrance that I love. It blends well under makeup on the occasion I wear any foundation at all. Overall a great product,” while another said it’s the “best sunscreen” they’ve used.

Kirkland Signature, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Another easy way to give your skin extra TLC this summer? Coconut oil. Lathering up in this soothing product helps address dryness from the sun and keeps your skin feeling soft and moisturized. So stock up on Kirkland Signature’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil.