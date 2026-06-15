5 Daily Exercises That Reverse Aging Better Than Gym Workouts After 60

Achieve a fit, strong body by adding these daily moves to your routine.

So many individuals refuse to let their age determine what they can and can’t do as they enter their golden years. Knowing just how important self-care and exercise is will not only help you feel your absolute best, but it can also help you remain active and independent. The fact that muscle loss is a natural process as you age is a major motivating factor.

Whether you are working to achieve a fitter body or need help getting started, we’re here with a helpful plan. We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist, who has almost two decades of experience in the wellness space, who recommends five daily exercises to prioritize after 60.

Let’s get one thing straight: No workout can literally “reverse aging.” However, certain moves can help you maintain qualities linked to healthy aging, including balance, strength, posture, mobility, and independence, Canham explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I chose these exercises because they mimic real-life movements that adults need every day. They train multiple muscle groups simultaneously and support the physical abilities most strongly associated with maintaining independence as we age,” Canham tells us.

Sit-to-Stand

“Sit-to-stands (chair squats) strengthen the quadriceps and glutes while maintaining the ability to safely get up from a chair,” Canham notes.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Brisk Walking

Lace up your sneakers and head outdoors—or hit up the treadmill—for an invigorating brisk walk. According to Canham, brisk walking helps support endurance, circulation, cardiovascular health, and metabolic function. Your goal should be to walk briskly for 20 to 30 minutes a day.

Step-Ups

“Step-ups build lower-body strength, coordination, and stair-climbing ability,” Canham explains.

Begin by standing tall, facing a 12 to 18-inch box. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Bird-Dog

“Bird-dogs strengthen the core and spinal stabilizers while improving balance and posture,” Canham points out.

Start on all fours in a tabletop position. Slowly extend your left arm and right leg, keeping your core braced. Hold for 2 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides, continuing to alternate. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Farmer’s Carry

“Farmer carries (holding weights, grocery bags, or household items) build grip strength, core stability, posture, and total-body resilience,” Canham explains.