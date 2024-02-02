11 Most Adorable Valentine’s Day Treats at Costco

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The supermarket shelves are lined with heart-shaped chocolate boxes. Bakery departments are rolling out pink and red confections. And bouquets of roses abound.

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, so retailers are now chock-full of festive items, with one of these stores being Costco. Over the last few weeks, the warehouse club has been releasing various seasonal products to help shoppers get in the Valentine's Day spirit.

Whether you're still searching for your partner's gift, or you're looking for a group-friendly snack for your cozy "Galentine's" night in, Costco is home to a plethora of items that can help make your Feb. 14 even sweeter. Here are 11 adorable Valentine's Day treats you can score at the warehouse club right now.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Hearts Assortment

Heart-shaped chocolate is the quintessential Valentine's Day treat, and Costco is helping shoppers stock up. The warehouse club is now offering Ghirardelli's Chocolate Hearts Assortment as part of a two-bag deal. Listed online for $17.99, each package contains four different flavors: milk chocolate, caramel milk chocolate, sea salt caramel dark chocolate, and crème brûlée.

Lindt Strawberry Assorted Chocolate Truffles

Costco is selling packages featuring not one, but two strawberry-flavored chocolates from Lindt. Each one-pound, shimmery pink bag is filled with the chocolatier's Dark Chocolate Strawberry and Strawberries & Cream truffles, with the latter being coated in white chocolate. Snag a bag for $15.20 online!

Le Chic Pâtissier Heart Shaped Macarons

These bite-sized macarons come in 25-count packages and feature two different flavors: vanilla and raspberry. Add them to a festive dessert board or enjoy them straight out of the box! Costco fan account @cotscobuys recently spotted the popular Valentine's Day item for $13.69.

Cheryl's Cookies Assorted Valentine's Day Cookies

Per Serving (1 cookie) : 170 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (1 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 2 g protein

If cookies are your sweetheart's dessert preference, Costco is selling a 24-count assortment from the brand Cheryl's Cookies. The box features individually wrapped cookies, 12 of which are heart-shaped, while the other 12 are round and topped with festive sprinkles. Both varieties are frosted in the brand's signature buttercream. This cookie assortment is currently listed online for $34.99.

The Fruit Company Heart of Hearts Valentine's Day Tower

For something a bit more elaborate, consider this Valentine's Day tower, which includes three gift boxes filled with various goodies. Unwrap the set to discover six red Anjou pears, two Fuji apples, chocolate-covered cherries, and one Bavarian white pretzel. This gift box set is currently $44.99 online, thanks to a $10 discount.

Sugar Plum Valentine's Boo Box

Can't decide on what treat to buy your special someone? Costco makes it easier by offering one adorable box containing several different confections. Priced at $39.99 online, the Sugar Plum Boo Box includes a combination of milk chocolate covered pretzels, cookies, and graham crackers, along with cherry candy bites, nonpareils, a milk chocolate crispy heart cookie, and a snack mix featuring brownie, cookie, and caramel bits.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Gourmet Dark Chocolate

As highlighted in the product description, this chocolate assortment is a "dark chocolate lover's dream." Priced at $46.99 online, each 2.2-pound gift box set has mix of dark chocolate treats, such as sea salt caramels, pecan "bears," English toffee, peanut butter bites, and truffle squares.

Cherry Topped Cheesecake

Need to feed a crowd? You might want to add Costco's latest bakery addition to your shopping cart. Weighing almost six pounds, this cheesecake features a graham cracker crust with a layer of sour cream, rich cheesecake filling, and a sweet cherry topping. While shoppers recently spotted this dessert for $22.99, others previously reported a price tag of $19.99.

Nuovo's Italian Four Cheese Heart-Shaped Ravioli

Grab your favorite sauce and fire up your stove! Costco is helping shoppers add some romance to their Valentine's Day meal by offering two-pound packages of Nuovo's Italian Four Cheese Heart-Shaped Ravioli, which were spotted for $9.99. Each bright red raviolo is stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hickory Farms Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board Gift Set

To make your wine and cheese night even more special, this Valentine's Day charcuterie board gift set has all the essentials. Priced at $37.99, each gift box has a selection of Hickory Farms products, including the brand's Three Pepper Dry Salami, Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend, cranberry pistachio crisps, dark chocolate pecan rum English toffee, and chocolate hearts. In addition to the cheese cutter, the gift box includes a heart-shaped bamboo cutting board to give your charcuterie some Valentine's Day flair.

The Popcorn Factory Valentine's Day Tin

If you're planning on celebrating Feb. 14 by having a low-key movie night with friends, the evening wouldn't be complete without some popcorn. Luckily, Costco's got you covered with this four-gallon popcorn tin. Priced at $39.99 online with a $10 discount, each tin has three different popcorn flavors, which include caramel, cheese, and butter.