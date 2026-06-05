These chains serve hearty country-fried steak breakfasts with all the classic fixings.

If you are a carnivore, one of the most indulgent breakfast meals is steak and eggs. However, there is another less common option that is even more splurge-worthy: Country-fried steak. Also called chicken-fried steak, the dish usually consists of a lightly breaded steak that is deep-fried à la fried chicken, topped with gravy, and, for breakfast, is usually served with eggs and other fixings. It’s not something you should eat every day, but if you are dining out and want to treat yourself, it is pure heaven on a plate. Where should you order the meal? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best country-fried steak breakfasts.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery’s Country Fried Steak & Eggs, $16.29, consists of a lightly breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy and served with two eggs, crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and a choice of three buttermilk pancakes, fresh-baked Mammoth Muffin, or buttered toast. “You can never go wrong with a classic!” one Perkins restaurant exclaimed, alongside a photo of the mammoth meal.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner understands the steak-and-eggs assignment, offering a few options, including a chicken-fried steak version. The chain serves a “heartier, breaded option” with BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, featuring a breaded beef steak with country gravy, eggs, a biscuit, and potatoes.

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel’s country fried steak is legendary, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In the morning, you can feast on it as part of Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast, which comes with two eggs with choice of country fried steak or fried chicken with sawmill gravy, biscuits and gravy, and one classic side. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” another diner says. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” a third agrees.

Denny’s

Denny’s is a classic diner chain serving a reliable cafeteria-style chicken-fried steak breakfast. “A chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with two eggs* hash browns and choice of bread,” reads the menu. “Their country fried steak is delicious,” comments a Redditor.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans also serves a delicious country-fried steak in the morning. The Country-Fried Steak & Farm-Fresh Eggs combo is a customer favorite: a platter featuring a lightly breaded, tender, premium beef smothered with country gravy, served with two farm-fresh eggs cooked to order with your choice of hash browns or home fries, and freshly baked biscuits. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” wrote one fan in a post about where to find the best country-fried steak.