11 Cracker Barrel Items That Shoppers Say Are “the Best”

Cracker Barrel has been one of the most popular chains in the country almost my entire life. With locations nationwide, the country-style food served in generous portions is not only delicious but also a treat. (It is our go-to restaurant for road trips!) As a regular patron and a food writer, I have some inside information about what you should order on your next visit. Here are 11 Cracker Barrel items diners say are “worth the trip alone.”

Chicken & Dumplins

One of the most popular orders at Cracker Barrel is the Chicken & Dumplins. “Slow simmered right in our kitchen. Served with your choice of 2 or 3 Country Sides and hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins,” reads the menu. “As a server, I ring in the chicken and dumplings quite a few times a shift,” one employee confirmed. The meal is so popular, there are lots of copycat recipes all over the internet.

Meatloaf

Lots of diners swear by the “special recipe Meatloaf” at Cracker Barrel made with tomatoes, onions and green peppers, and served with hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. “Ordered that the one time I went to Cracker Barrel. (I was passing through on my way back up north) and loved it,” one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken

Several Cracker Barrel diners have sent me emails about the Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken, a newer and wildly popular menu item. It consists of two grilled chicken breasts “topped with maple chipotle glaze, drizzle of ranch, bacon, melted cheese and diced green onions” and comes with a choice of two Country Sides.

Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders with Hashbrown Casserole

Grilled or fried tenders are a simple yet delicious option. “Grilled chicken tenders are always good,” one person wrote. However, you have to counterbalance the clean protein with one of the restaurant’s trademark items. “With hashbrown casserole as a side,” they said. Another added: “I heard hash brown casserole was the move! Would have never thought to try grilled chicken tenders! Now added to the list!” Another swears by the fried chicken tenders. They “are so good and you can get it with two or three sides. I always recommend the hashbrown casserole,” they said.

Green Beans

Cracker Barrel veggies are the equivalent of, well, veggie crack, according to a fan. One of the top items? “The greenbeans are just soo good,” writes one devoted diner. According to the menu, the green beans are “slow simmered with a hint of pork seasoning.” As for an entree, the same poster recommends an old favorite at CB. ” I also love a good country fried steak,” they said.

Turkey & Drssing

On Thursdays, we eat turkey. The special, “Turkey & Dressing smothered in turkey gravy plus choice of two Country Sides,” is so popular that many make the evening a weekly ritual. “My absolute favorite is the turkey&dressing dinner on Thursdays!! The homestyle chicken is always really good,” one Redditor says. It is served with hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. “We suggest enjoying it with Sweet Potato Casserole and Green Beans,” the restaurant says.

Pot Roast

You also can’t go wrong with Cracker Barrel Pot Roast. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular suggested. “I agree,” added another. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery and homestyle beef gravy and is served with a choice of two Country Sides and Buttermilk biscuits.

Hashbrown Casserole Shepherds Pie

The Hashbrown Casserole Shepherds Pie is a must-order, according to diners and employees, especially “if it’s not sunday” and pot roast isn’t available. “It’s just the pot roast with some stuff added!” someone said. “I had that recently and was surprised when I saw the meat in it was large chunks. Definitely not what I expected,” one added. “It is the most common food ordered for employee meals at my location,” one employee reveals.

BBQ RIbs

If you aren’t sure where to eat on Saturday night, it’s a great time to visit Cracker Barrel for the delicious, fall-off-the-bone rib special. “Slow cooked St. Louis-Style ribs with a tangy and sweet brown sugar BBQ sauce. Served with two Country Sides and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins,” the menu reads. “We have bbq ribs as the special on saturdays and while it’s certainly expensive, they’re pretty good for normal Cracker Barrel food,” one Redditor says.

Catfish

The catfish, “U.S. farm-raised fillets hand breaded and fried to a golden brown,” is a must-order at Cracker Barrel. “This one’s risky cause not everyone will love it, but my personal fave is the grilled catfish, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, and hash brown casserole, and ask for sourdough grilled,” writes one Redditor. “I take the tartar sauce and some of the mash, put it on the slice of sourdough and put a filet right on top.”

Pancakes

The pancakes are the most popular item on the Cracker Barrel breakfast menu. “Their pancakes give me a sense of sentimental nostalgia about my grandmother and it’s the best comfort food when I don’t want a lot to eat,” one diner says. “Best looking pancakes ive ever seen,” another added.