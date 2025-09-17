7 Best Cracker Barrel Breakfasts That Aren’t Full of Junk

Cracker Barrel fans love the chain’s all-day breakfast offerings—no matter what your dietary preferences, there is something for everyone with plenty of whole-food offerings like fresh fruit, steak and eggs. The restaurant uses ingredients that are recognizable, without lots of fillers and artificial additives. The generous portions and reasonable prices make a Cracker Barrel breakfast well worth a trip—here are seven Cracker Barrel breakfasts that are made with real ingredients.

Uncle Herschel’s Favorite

Uncle Herschel’s Favorite is made with real ingredients including farm-fresh eggs and meat (for example grilled catfish or New York Strip Steak).

Good Morning Breakfast

The Good Morning Breakfast contains whole foods such as scrambled egg whites, fresh fruit, and sliced tomatoes. “I work at Cracker Barrel as a breakfast cook. We use a stainless steel griddle at 225F (107C). We oil the grill with pan release, I believe it’s canola oil… we crack our eggs in a container and whisk them and pour them on the griddle and fluff them around until they’re done,” one Redditor shared.

7 Best Cracker Barrel Menu Items This Month, According to Diners

Steak & Eggs

The Steak & Eggs plate couldn’t get more simple yet delicious—two eggs in any style you choose, with a 10 oz New York strip steak grilled to order. “Legit, Cracker Barrel serves breakfast all day and has a steak & egg meal that always hits the spot for me,” one fan said.

Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole

Cracker Barrel’s Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole is made with real, delicious ingredients. “Thick-sliced bacon, scrambled eggs, and Colby cheese layered with a griddled double portion of our signature hashbrown casserole. Topped with crispy fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions,” the chain says.

Fresh Strawberry Pancake Plate

The Fresh Strawberry Pancake Plate contains two buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, two eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, and 100% pure natural syrup. “Their pancakes give me a sense of sentimental nostalgia about my grandmother and it’s the best comfort food when I don’t want a lot to eat,” one fan said.

Egg Sandwich

Cracker Barrel’s Egg Sandwich breakfast plate is one of the most simple and satisfying items on the menu—just two farm fresh eggs served on seared sourdough bread with tomato slices and mayo. Guests can choose to include a breakfast meat like real bacon, and a side like fresh fruit,6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 New Cracker Barrel Menu Items Launch Amid Logo Backlash

Biscuit Breakfast

Cracker Barrel’s Biscuit Breakfast is made with two hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits with the choice of meat like bacon or sausage, and one classic side.