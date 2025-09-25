5 Big Cracker Barrel Changes as it Tries to Win Fans Back

Once known for offering hearty, homestyle breakfast, lunch and dinner meals, Cracker Barrel has been on the receiving end of unpleasant publicity recently. The chain attempted to modernize its brand and just as swiftly reversed that decision in the face of public backlash. With customer complaints about the quality of the food and perceived lack of value for diners, sales are plunging as same-store traffic declined by 8% since the company’s attempted logo change in August. Cracker Barrel is working hard to turn things around in the face of decline—here’s what the chain is doing.

Suspending Remodels

Part of Cracker Barrel’s rebranding efforts was to change the actual physical stores, famous for their old-timey look and merchandise. “You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be,” the chain says. “We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel. We had tested this design in only four out of 660 locations, and we won’t continue with it.”

“Old Timer” Logo

Cracker Barrel’s classic “Old Timer” logo featuring Uncle Herschel is also here to stay, permanently. With our recent announcement that our “Old Timer” logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you,” the chain says.

7 Best Cracker Barrel Breakfasts That Aren’t Full of Junk

Vintage Americana

Cracker Barrel will not be removing the decorations that make the restaurant so unique. “The vintage Americana you love will always be here – the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” the chain says. “We want you to have a warm, welcoming space for friends and family to gather and enjoy our craveable food and country hospitality.”

Uncle Herschel’s Breakfast Returns

Cracker Barrel just brought back the fan-favorite Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast, which consists of two farm fresh eggs and the guest’s choice of breakfast meat and two sides, plus biscuits and gravy. “We suggest enjoying with coarse ground grits,” the chain says. Meat options include Country Ham, Sugar Cured Ham, Crispy Tender Dippers, Grilled Chicken Tenders, Fried Catfish, Grilled Catfish, and New York Strip Steak. “There is a lot to be optimistic about, and our teams are focused on getting back to a positive trajectory,” President and CEO Julie Masino said on a recent earnings call.

Cracker Barrel Brings Back Menu Item After Fan Backlash

New Menu Items For Fall

Cracker Barrel is offering some delicious new menu items for fall, including the Herb Roasted Chicken and fan-favorite Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole. “The sausage and egg hash brown casserole is amazing,” one customer raved. I ordered some to go tonight and took it home and put sriracha hot sauce on it and it’s just chef kiss!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e