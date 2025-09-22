5 Cracker Barrel Changes They’re Reversing After Controversy

Cracker Barrel, aka the “Old Country Store” restaurant, stirred up significant backlash when the brand attempted to modernize late this summer, proving that changing with the times isn’t a good idea for everyone. After boycotts, petitions, and a social media storm, Cracker Barrel did a U-turn on many of the changes they made or were planning on in the future as part of the “All the More campaign. Here are 5 Cracker Barrel changes that are being reversed after the controversy.

The Logo

Cracker Barrel’s new logo announcement didn’t go as planned. “Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral,” the company announced in August, adding that the newer one was “now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all,” marking the brand’s “fifth evolution” of its logo to date. The updated logo, which ditched the “Uncle Herschel” character and the words “Old Country Store,” was tossed not long after. “We have heard our guests, and we are continuing to listen. We are focused on the kitchen and our guests’ plates and serving up generous portions of craveable food with Cracker Barrel’s warm country hospitality,” a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said.

Restaurant Remodels

The restaurant had started remodeling locations, giving them a modern, sleek look. However, after the first four, they stopped. “You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be,” the company said in a statement posted to its website. “We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel,” the company said. “The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Not So Freshly Baked Biscuits Are Being Replaced with Fresh Ones

“Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart,” the company recently announced, after customer complaints. “We aim to serve up the best food possible, starting with our biscuits. From now on, our biscuits will be even better than you remember. Rolled by hand and baked fresh throughout the day. Come share a basket with us today, we’ll save you a seat.” The new ones will be “rolled by hand and baked fresh throughout the day,” they said.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Programs

Cracker Barrel had announced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, but did a U-turn. “The company does not have DEI team-member positions or DEI quotas/requirements. It hires, promotes, and rewards individuals based only on skills and performance—full stop,” a company spokesperson told FOX Business. “It does not treat employees or guests differently based on race or any other protected class.”

They Removed Their Pride Page

Cracker Barrel will no longer sponsor events that do not directly relate to business needs, including Pride events. According to CNN, the company “quietly” removed its Pride page from the website. “On behalf of Cracker Barrel’s LGBTQ+ Alliance & DEIB Team, we want to celebrate YOU for being YOU. It is our greatest Mission to ensure that Pleasing People means ‘all people,'” the now-deleted Pride page read.