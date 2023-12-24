Skip to content

Cranberry Sparkler Cocktail Recipe

Skip the eggnog and sip on this classy, healthy cocktail this holiday season.
December 24, 2023
The holidays are admittedly a time for indulgence. And it's easy to get caught up in thinking you might as well let it all go and worry about the consequences in January. But it is possible to make some healthier choices and avoid completely derailing your healthy lifestyle—even when it comes to drinks. So this year, consider skipping the eggnog and keep it classy this holiday season with our recipe for a cranberry sparkler cocktail!

This healthier festive cocktail skips the sugary mix and relies on fresh lemon juice and a little bit of that cranberry sauce you still have leftover from Thanksgiving for a hint of sweetness. Read on to learn how to make this elegant cranberry sparkler cocktail, and next, check out our story on the 10 Best Wines Under $20 To Bring to All Your Holiday Parties, According to Sommeliers.

Recipe courtesy of Lillet.

Makes 1 cocktail

Ingredients

3 oz. Lillet Blanc
1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice
1-2 tbsp. cranberry sauce
3 oz. brut champagne

How to Make It

  1. Combine all ingredients except the champagne in a cocktail shaker, shake, and fine-strain into the glass. Top with bubbles.
  2. Garnish with a candied orange peel.

Voila! It's as easy as that—and your guests are guaranteed to love it. Happy holidays!

This story has been updated.

RELATED: 10 Affordable Tequilas That Taste Expensive

