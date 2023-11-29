5 Quick & Easy Workouts To Stay in Great Shape Over the Holidays

The holiday season is often synonymous with indulgence and relaxation, making it challenging to stick to a regular workout routine. However, maintaining your fitness during this time is crucial for both your physical and mental well-being. To help my clients stay on the right track, I recommend the following quick and easy workouts to add to their holiday schedules. These workouts require minimal equipment and can be done in the comfort of your own home, ensuring you can stay active despite the festive hustle and bustle.

Incorporating these quick and easy workouts into your holiday routine will not only help you stay on track with your fitness goals but also contribute to a healthier and more balanced festive season. Remember to listen to your body, stay hydrated, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle even during the holidays. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out Try This 30-Day Workout To Trim Your 'Santa Belly'.

Workout #1: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Circuit

HIIT is a highly efficient workout that combines short bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest. This type of training boosts your metabolism, burns calories, and improves cardiovascular health, making it an excellent choice for a quick holiday workout.

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump up while spreading your arms and legs. Land with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms overhead. Repeat for 30 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. Complete three rounds.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if sitting back on a chair. Keep your chest up and your knees behind your toes. Repeat for 15 reps. Rest for 15 seconds. Complete three rounds.

RELATED: People Swear by the '3-2-1' Method for a Slim Waist: 'Changed My Life'

3. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position. Bring one knee toward your chest, then switch quickly. Keep a steady pace for 30 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. Complete three rounds.

4. Burpees

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to your hands. Explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Repeat for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. Complete three rounds.

5. Planks

Get into a plank position on your forearms. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold for 60 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. Complete three rounds.

RELATED: 14 Best Exercises To Increase Your Stamina

Workout #2: Tabata-Style Bodyweight Routine

Tabata training involves 20 seconds of intense work followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated for a total of four minutes. This quick and efficient workout can boost your metabolism and improve both aerobic and anaerobic fitness.

1. Squat Jumps

Perform a squat, then explosively jump. Land softly, and go back into a squat. Repeat for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds. Complete four rounds.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position. Lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Repeat for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds. Complete four rounds.

3. Lunges

Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent. Return to the starting position. Alternate legs for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds. Complete four rounds.

4. Plank Shoulder Taps

Begin in a plank position. Lift one hand to tap the opposite shoulder. Alternate hands for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds. Complete four rounds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 7 Best Ways To Burn 500 Calories, According To Personal Trainers

5. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Bring one knee toward your chest while twisting to touch the opposite elbow. Switch sides in a pedaling motion for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds. Complete four rounds.

Workout #3: Bodyweight Strength Circuit

This workout focuses on building strength using only your body weight. It's perfect for maintaining and improving your muscle tone when access to traditional gym equipment is limited (or when you simply don't feel like leaving the house).

1. Pushups

Start in a plank position. Lower your body until your chest is close to the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position. Repeat for three sets of 12 reps.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Begin by placing your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Keep your chest tall and your knees behind your toes. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps.

3. Tricep Dips

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your hands next to your hips. Slide off the chair, bending your elbows to lower your body. Push back up to the starting position. Repeat for three sets of 12 reps.

RELATED: 5 Best HIIT Workouts for Men To Build a Shredded Body

4. Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes. Lower back down to the starting position. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps.

5. Planks

Assume a plank position by lowering to your forearms. Make sure your body is in a straight line and your core is kept tight. Hold for three sets of 30 seconds.

Workout #4 Quick Cardio Blast

This workout is designed to get your heart rate up quickly, making it an ideal option for those short on time. Cardiovascular exercise is essential for burning calories and improving overall cardiovascular health.

1. Jump Rope

Hold one end of the jump rope in each hand. Arch the rope over your head, and jump over the rope once it gets to the floor. Jump continuously for one minute. Rest for 30 seconds. Complete four sets.

2. High Knees

Stand in place and jog, bringing your knees as high up as possible. Continue for 1 minute. Rest for 30 seconds. Complete four sets.

3. Burpees

Begin with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Squat down, and put both hands on the ground. Kick your feet back to a plank position. Complete a pushup. Then, jump your feet back up to your hands. Jump all the way up as you bring both arms overhead. Perform burpees for 45 seconds, and rest for 15 seconds in between. Complete four sets.

4. Running in Place

Play

Run in place for one minute. Rest for 30 seconds. Complete four sets.

5. Jumping Lunges

Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step forward with one foot, lowering your body into a lunge position. Explosively jump straight up, switching your leg positions mid-air. Land softly with the opposite foot forward, immediately going into the next lunge. Complete four sets of 15 reps on each side.

RELATED: 10 Things You Should Do Every Morning for All-Day Energy

Workout #5: Yoga Flow for Relaxation

Amid the holiday hustle, it's crucial to include exercises that promote relaxation and stress relief. A yoga flow is an excellent way to reconnect with your body and mind.

1. Downward Dog

Start on your hands and knees. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, straightening your legs. Hold for 30 seconds.

2. Child's Pose

Kneel on the mat, sitting back on your heels. Extend your arms in front, and lower your chest to the ground. Hold for 30 seconds.

3. Cat-Cow Stretch

Begin on your hands and knees. Inhale, arching your back and lifting your head (Cow). Exhale, rounding your spine and tucking your chin (Cat). Repeat for one minute.

4. Warrior II Pose

Stand with your feet wide apart, arms parallel to the floor. Turn one foot out, and bend the knee. Hold for 30 seconds on each side.

4. Savasana

Play

Lie on your back with arms by your sides. Close your eyes, and focus on your breath. Relax in this pose for five minutes.