From classic blue boxes to new favorites, these mac and cheese brands deliver max creaminess.

Boxed macaroni and cheese has been one of the most popular pantry staples in America since 1937, when Kraft Dinner launched during the Great Depression as an easy and affordable dinner. Since then, the price of a box of noodles and powdered cheese has gone up, but the meal is just as easy (and delicious!) to make. There are also many more options now than there were almost 90 years ago. Here are 5 boxed mac and cheese brands shoppers say are the creamiest.

Kraft Deluxe Original Cheddar

While Kraft Mac & Cheese is as close to the original as you can get, the Kraft Deluxe Original Cheddar is a major upgrade, according to fans who love the silky, reliably smooth sauce. “Kraft. Now and forever,” one states about which boxed meal is the best. “I’m not sure it’s my absolute favorite, but Kraft Thick and Creamy (blue box variant) is criminally underrated,” one person says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Annie’s Shells & White Cheddar

Another favorite, especially in my family, is Annie’s Shells & White Cheddar, an ultra-creamy, crowd favorite. “Nothing beats annie’s white cheddar,” one states. “Just had Annie ‘s macaroni and cheese for the first time cheddar shells. Oh my goodness game changer favorite macaroni ever,” another said.

Goodles Cheddy Mac

A newer brand, Goodles, makes a Cheddy Mac with a thick sauce that keeps shoppers returning for more. “Yall have to try Goodles they are life changing,” one suggests. “They are so good!” agrees another. “I tried goodles because they claimed to be a healthier version of kraft. I fully expected to hate it like i hate most of the other versions of ‘healthy’ mac and cheese. I ended up actually loving it even more than Kraft or really any of the other box stuff. They’re expensive compared to the other brands but to me it worth it. I kinda don’t buy the whole “healthy” claims because at the end of the day it’s processed food from a box but if you just eat it for the taste it’s pretty top tier imo,” a third said.

Velveeta Shells & Cheese

Velveeta Shells & Cheese offer maximum creaminess, and are a nostalgic win for anyone who grew up eating them. “Velveta Shells. Is there really a question?” one person asks. “I LOVE Velveeta shells,” agrees another.

Cabot

Cabot is another fan favorite. “The Cabot American mac and cheese is really good. It reminds me of Prince from when I was a kid. I miss Prince. They made a boxed mac n cheese in the 80s that was awesome. It was very generic, but I liked it more than Kraft growing up,” one says. “Came here looking for someone to say Cabot! New fave,” another added.