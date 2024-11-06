Crumbl's Weekly Cookie Lineup Is About To Majorly Change

Anyone who's visited one of Crumbl Cookies' pink-hued shops knows the deal with its treat selection—only six varieties are typically available at a given time, and the flavors change every week. However, the popular cookie chain is now making a major change to that longstanding rule that customers are sure to love.

When Crumbl announced its latest cookie lineup (available as of Nov. 4), customers may have noticed that the selection included eight rather than six dessert options: Butter Cake (980 calories), New York Cheesecake (880 calories), Original Ft. M&M's (730 calories), Oatmeal Raisin (680 calories), Strawberry Cupcake (810 calories), Peanut Butter Blossom (750 calories), Original Pink Sugar (760 calories), and Milk Chocolate Chip (730 calories).

In good news for avid fans, Crumbl's decision to add two extra dessert options isn't just a one-week occurrence. Crumbl confirmed to Eat This, Not That! that eight treats a week will be the norm at bakeries moving forward.

"Crumbl is excited to introduce eight desserts on the weekly rotating menu for the ongoing future," the chain said.

Since the first Crumbl shop opened in 2017, the chain has expanded rapidly to over 1,000 open-concept stores, where workers can be seen mixing, baking, and serving cookies and other desserts in their signature pink boxes. Crumbl announces its weekly flavor lineup every Sunday, and then launches it the next day, often including returning fan-favorites and brand-new options. The chain has found a particularly passionate fanbase on TikTok, where you'll find scores of reviews of Crumbl's latest cookie flavors every week.

A viral online leak from a TikTok spoiler account (@sweetcrumblspoilers) indicates that Crumbl has an exciting collection of treats slated to roll out over the next few weeks, such as a new Cherry Cheesecake, Pink Velvet Cake, Mint Mallow Sandwich, and Triple Berry Cobbler.

Customers should take this leak with a grain of salt as Crumbl has yet to officially announce its next few weekly lineups. However, Crumbl has confirmed that it will offer a special selection of pies during the week of Thanksgiving in celebration of the fall holiday.

According to a post from the official Crumbl TikTok page, the lineup will feature French Silk Pie, Apple Pie, Cookies & Cream Pie, Key Lime Pie, and Pumpkin Pie. All of these will be offered in two sizes and available for pre-order on the Crumbl app through Nov. 27.

