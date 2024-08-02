Cookie Chain Crumbl Is Coming Out With a Unique Non-Cookie Dessert

Viral dessert chain Crumbl, known for delectable cookies, is debuting a new treat—and it's not another cookie. The home of TikTok-famous creations like the Patriotic Fruit Pizza and Strawberry Cake Cookie is baking up something totally unique and different this time around.

Perhaps in response to the in-demand cornbread cookie, which has been MIA from menus, the chain is launching a frosted cornbread creation. The item will have the consistency of a bar, made with fluffy cornbread, glazed with honey butter, and frosted with whipped buttery frosting and an extra drizzle of honey.

Popular Instagram account @Snackolator broke the news on July 31, to a response of nearly 10,000 likes. The cookie will first be tested at a few dozen locations, before potentially being rolled out to a wider audience.

This is far from the first non-cookie creation the digitally native brand is testing out. The business formerly known as Crumbl Cookies, now just Crumbl, has offered limited-edition cakes and bars in addition to its hundreds of cookie flavors. In February, a Tres Leches Cake was a sensation. The creamy, moist cake packed in Crumbl's signature pink box was available for just five days. The chain's first non-cookie offering, Cinnamon Squares, also made the social media rounds and in July, the brand officially posted that it will be offering more desserts.

This July's Layered Berry Trifle Cake Cup was a hit, as was the jam-filled Strawberry Shortcake Square. Part of Crumbl's allure is the surprise new flavor drops each week, with an engaged fan community that provides feedback on their favorites and what they suspect may hit the bakery's lineup next.

With over 800 locations across the country, Crumbl is now the fastest-growing cookie chain in America, operating locations in all fifty states, including two in Alaska and one in Hawaii. Just don't try to get the new cornbread, or anything from the Utah-based chain, on a Sunday. Just like Chick-fil-A, Crumbl locations nationwide are closed on Sundays.