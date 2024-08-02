9 Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss

Most people don't need an excuse to enjoy a chocolate chip cookie, but if you do, the National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4 is a perfect one. America's most popular cookie was created thanks to an accidental stroke of good fortune. In 1938, Ruth Graves Wakefield, the owner of Toll House Inn in Whitman, Mass., was trying to make chocolate cookies by adding chunks of a Nestle chocolate bar into the dough. However, that particular chocolate bar had a lower cocoa fat content than other "eating chocolates," preventing it from melting fully in the oven. Her guests liked the cookies so much that she continued to recreate them to an immensely warm reception, eventually selling the recipe to Nestle.

To say that Americans have fallen in love with chocolate chip cookies since its accidental inception is an understatement. The average American supposedly eats around 35,000 chocolate chip cookies throughout their lifetime (with 13.5% of American adults admitting to having eaten as many as 20 cookies in one sitting). Whether you like your cookies crunchy, soft, or chewy, here are the restaurant and dessert chains running deals on chocolate chip cookies to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Insomnia Cookies

From July 29 to Aug. 4, Chocolate Chunk lovers can get 12 Classic Chocolate Chunk Cookies for just $24 (pricing is nationwide). Insomniacs receive one free Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie with any in-store or delivery purchase from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.

Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

Use code LOVECHOCOLATECHIP24 and get a free box of the brand's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies with any cookie gift order of $30 or more until Aug. 6.

Great American Cookies

Buy one Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake slice and get one slice for free this Aug. 4. The offer is valid for use in-store at participating Great American Cookies locations. Customers must mention the deal to take advantage of this offer.

Tiff's Treats

Celebrate chocolate chip cookies all week at Tiff's Treats. The brand offers a different deal every day leading up to Aug. 4, including Buy One Get One Free ice cream sandwiches and 50% off all cookies on Aug. 2, National Ice Cream Sandwich day and 50% off cookies on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Get a dozen cookies for $13 leading up to Aug 1 with the code CHIPWEEK13.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Potbelly

Potbelly is offering Perks Members a free cookie with the purchase of any entree from Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 4. Perks Members can take advantage of the deal through orders on Potbelly.com, in-app, or in-shop with a scan. This includes all Potbelly cookies, not just the chocolate chip ones.

DoubleTree By Hilton

All DoubleTree U.S. hotels will be offering free warm chocolate chip cookies on Aug. 4 to anyone who stops by. Allergy-friendly versions are also available.

Pieology Pizzeria

On Aug. 4, Pie Life Rewards members under Pies and Perks status can enjoy a daily perk of their choice with any Craft Your Pizza purchase. The perks you can choose from are: A fresh-baked cookie, a side salad, or a non-alcoholic beverage—and the choice is clear, if you ask us.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Get a free Pizookie when you order any appetizer or entree online with the promo code FREEPIZOOKIE until October 1. Order valid for takeout and delivery at participating locations.

Levain

The iconic NYC-based cookie chain, which ships nationwide, is celebrating the National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in a big way. Besides a fun, summer gear-themed giveaway, the chain is offering 20% off on 8- and 12-packs of its cookies (12-packs also get free shipping.)