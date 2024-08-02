Trader Joe's Shoppers Love These New Waffles: 'Insanely Good'

Trader Joe's is on a waffle roll! A few weeks ago, it was the frozen bubble waffles that were getting rave reviews, and now the grocery chain just launched another obsession-worthy waffle item. And you don't even need to toast this one before enjoying.

This week, TJ's launched its new Brioche Style Liège Waffles (250 calories per waffle), which feature pearl sugar and a buttery, brioche-like flavor. The waffles come individually wrapped in packages of six and were spotted for $3.50. As noted on the package, you can eat the waffles straight out of the bag or pop them into the toaster for some additional crispiness.

One fan took to Reddit to alert others about this new product.

"Found this new item in the bread aisle and OMG are they deelish!" the Redditor wrote. "The waffles are soft with a sugary crunch on the outside. I ate one by itself and can't wait to have another with some homemade whipped cream and strawberries."

Others quickly shared their own glowing reviews of the bagged waffles.

"They're insanely good, they were hidden in my store and I didn't even realize they were new, but I'm dangerously hooked now," one Reddit user wrote.

"I toasted it for a few minutes, and it was absolute perfection," someone else shared.

"I had one for dessert last night, and one with my coffee this morning, might have another for dessert tonight. The bag won't be around longer than 72 [hours]," another fan commented.

To enhance the new item, Trader Joe's fans have suggested topping it with butter and cinnamon or making the waffles even more indulgent by pairing them with ice cream. Waffle ice cream sandwich, anyone?

The new Brioche Style Liège Waffles join the list of sweet treats that have Trader Joe's customers raving on social media. The grocer recently brought back its Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes (240 calories per serving), which it first introduced this past winter. These donut holes are dairy- and gluten-free and are priced at $3.49 per package.

A few other popular returning dessert options include the Celebration Cake Gelato (230 calories per serving), S'mores Ice Cream (290 calories per serving), and Horchata Ice Cream (310 calories per serving). Each pint costs $3.79.