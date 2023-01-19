Skip to content

Yet Another Burger Chain Switches Pepsi for Coca-Cola—and Fans Are Outraged

Root beer fans need not worry, though.
Steven John
By Steven John
Published on January 19, 2023 | 12:58 PM

The restaurant chain Culver's, famous for its ButterBurger, has more than 910 locations in the United States. While it's entirely absent from the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest, it has been called one of America's favorite burger chains. Despite its footprint across only 26 states, it is a popular chain that has been lauded for serving some of the highest-quality food in the country. The chain also has many devoted fans who were shocked to hear that the chain is making the big switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola.

The Appleton Post-Crescent recently reported that Culver's is the latest fast-food chain that's ditching Pepsi products and switching to Coca-Cola as its main soft drink partner. The switch was confirmed by a company rep that said the switchover would take some time and that it was currently in progress. Other chains have made the change from Pepsi to Coke in recent years, including Arby's. McDonald's, Burger King, Subway, and Wendy's all serve Coca-Cola products. Taco Bell and KFC are still serving Pepsi.

RELATED: 5 Regional Burger Chains With the Highest Quality Food

Outraged Culver's fans took to Twitter, leaving posts like: "Lost a loyal customer forever," "Say it ain't so! So sad! I've been a loyal Culver's customer for many years, and Pepsi is much better than Coke!" and "There couldn't be a worse decision ever made." Other posts were decidedly more colorful but made a similar point.

A Reddit thread on the switch shows more fans were also concerned about the chain's signature root beer leaving than the Coke/Pepsi debate.  "As long as they keep the root beer," said one. And, "so long as they keep their house root beer, it's no skin off my nose," said another.

Those fans have no reason to fear because the rep also said that Culver's Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea would still be available. 

Steven John
Steven John is a freelancer writer for Eat This, Not That! based just outside New York City. Read more about Steven
Filed Under
// // // // // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Mind + Body
  • middle-aged couple jogging outdoors, concept of what's healthier in your 50s walking or jogging

    What’s Healthier in Your 50s: Walking or Jogging?

  • couple cooking healthy meal, demonstrating ways to stay healthy without exercising

    6 Ways To Stay Healthy That Don't Involve Exercise

  • woman doing split squats, walking lunges at home as part of low-intensity workout

    The Perfect 10-Minute Low-Intensity Workout for Beginners

  • senior couple stretching on the beach, concept of healthy lifestyle habits that are prematurely aging you

    5 ‘Healthy’ Lifestyle Habits That Are Prematurely Aging You

  • man doing fat-burning exercises in bed

    5 Fat-Burning Exercises You Can Do From Your Bed