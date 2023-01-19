The restaurant chain Culver's, famous for its ButterBurger, has more than 910 locations in the United States. While it's entirely absent from the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest, it has been called one of America's favorite burger chains. Despite its footprint across only 26 states, it is a popular chain that has been lauded for serving some of the highest-quality food in the country. The chain also has many devoted fans who were shocked to hear that the chain is making the big switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola.

The Appleton Post-Crescent recently reported that Culver's is the latest fast-food chain that's ditching Pepsi products and switching to Coca-Cola as its main soft drink partner. The switch was confirmed by a company rep that said the switchover would take some time and that it was currently in progress. Other chains have made the change from Pepsi to Coke in recent years, including Arby's. McDonald's, Burger King, Subway, and Wendy's all serve Coca-Cola products. Taco Bell and KFC are still serving Pepsi.

Outraged Culver's fans took to Twitter, leaving posts like: "Lost a loyal customer forever," "Say it ain't so! So sad! I've been a loyal Culver's customer for many years, and Pepsi is much better than Coke!" and "There couldn't be a worse decision ever made." Other posts were decidedly more colorful but made a similar point.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Reddit thread on the switch shows more fans were also concerned about the chain's signature root beer leaving than the Coke/Pepsi debate. "As long as they keep the root beer," said one. And, "so long as they keep their house root beer, it's no skin off my nose," said another.

Those fans have no reason to fear because the rep also said that Culver's Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea would still be available.