Over 50? 4 Ab-Sculpting Moves You Should Do Every Day

Prioritizing core strength is a crucial part of establishing stability and control over your body. For individuals over 50, integrating daily ab exercises into your fitness routine can help you avoid lower back pain, boost your balance, and improve mobility. That being said, selecting just the right ab-sculpting exercises that deliver results while being gentle on your body is key.

"Strengthening the deep core muscles, being able to contract the pelvic floor in tandem with the abdominals, and using the breath well will help those over 50 prevent injury, gain stability, improve posture, and even keep good control over certain functions of the body," explains Antonietta Vicario, chief training officer for Pvolve. "Core work should always be integrated into your fitness routine."

Below, Vicario reveals the best daily ab-sculpting moves you should do after 50. Each focuses on strengthening your abs, pelvic floor, and back, comprising your total core.

1. Deep Transverse Pelvic Floor Engagement

Play

Lie flat on the floor with your knees bent and feet flexed and placed just outside hip-width. As you exhale, pull your navel in toward your spine and contract your pelvic floor as if you're stopping yourself from going to the bathroom. At the same time, bring your legs up to a tabletop position with your shins parallel to the ground. Inhale and lower your heels back to the floor, making sure not to arch your back. Begin with 10 reps and progress to 30 as you get stronger.

Why Your Ab Workouts Aren't Getting Results—And How to Actually See a Six-Pack

2. Plank Position Rainbows

Play

Assume a forearm plank position. Keep your feet together and your heels up toward the ceiling as you bring a small arch of your hips up and over to the left and right, forming a "hip rainbow." Begin with 30 seconds and progress to 60 seconds, 2 to 3 times in your workout.

"This small hip rainbow should just be about one inch side to side, igniting the obliques and strengthening the pockets of the abdominals," says Vicario.

How Many Days a Week Should You Focus on Your Abs To Build a Six-Pack?

3. Weighted Standing Abs

Play

Stand tall, holding an 8 to 12-pound dumbbell in your hands. Press the weight up toward the sky and tap one foot forward. Exhale, bring your knee in toward your chest, and lower the weight toward your thigh to complete a standing abdominal crunch. Repeat 8 to 12 times on one leg before performing the exercise on your other leg. Aim to progress to 3 sets per leg.

RELATED: How To Get Six-Pack Abs, According to People Who Have Done It6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4. Superman

Play

Lie flat on your stomach, forming the letter "X" on the ground. Contract your abs and lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground, reaching out before lowering back down. Complete 15 reps, hold the top of the movement, and pump your arms and legs for 20 to 30 seconds.

"Feel all the muscles along your spine contract, helping to build good posture," instructs Vicario. "Be sure to keep your shoulders away from your ears as you lift, and think about squeezing your shoulder blades together like there was a lemon between them."