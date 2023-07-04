The #1 Bodyweight Workout Women Should Do Every Day To Stay Trim

When it comes to getting lean and staying lean, consistency is everything. It's far better to do something active every single day than it is to do a long exercise session once a week (or even rarer than that). The reason why is that, when you consistently move, you'll burn more calories, keep your metabolism high, burn more fat, and build great habits that lead to big improvements in your health. For maximum results in minimal time, we highly recommend doing a bodyweight circuit. That's why today, we're walking you through the ultimate bodyweight workout for women to do every day to stay trim.

Performing bodyweight circuits will help you increase your fat loss and cardiovascular fitness. It'll also boost your muscle and strength, which not only burns fat, but also offers extra benefits like stronger bones and fewer injuries. Even better, with bodyweight exercises, you don't need special equipment and you definitely don't need to commute to a gym—you can just knock it out at home when you have a chance and get great results.

In this article, gear up for a fantastic bodyweight workout that targets your entire body for faster results and even improves your cardio and posture. It's light enough to do every day, but we recommend you avoid pushing to failure—if you're gritting your teeth or struggling to finish everything, do fewer reps and gradually build up. Then, take one full rest day each week to give your body and mind a break.

A1) Hip Bridges

This bodyweight circuit kicks off with hip bridges. To set up, lie on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Drive through your heels and squeeze your glutes to push your hips up. Repeat. Do not use your lower back you pull yourself up. Complete two to three sets of 10 reps.

A2) Pushups

Pushups will have you getting into a high plank with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

If you can't do pushups from the floor, put your hands on an elevated surface like a table, bench, stairstep, etc.—don't do them on your knees because you won't get the same benefits for your core. Complete two to three sets of eight reps.

B1) Split Squats

For split squats, stand with one foot about three feet in front of the other so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom. Drop straight down, and drive with your front heel. Don't let your front knee drift past your toe. Perform two to three sets of six reps for each leg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

B2) Y/T/W/Ls

Bend your knees slightly, bend at your hips until your torso is almost parallel to the ground, and keep your lower back flat. Raise your arms above your head in a Y-shape while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do this for five reps.

Next, lift your arms straight out to your sides in a T-shape while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do this for five reps.

Then, with your elbows bent, make a W-shape with your arms, and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Do this for five reps.

Finally, put your upper arms against your torso, keep your elbows at a 90-degree angle, and point your thumbs to the sky while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do this for five reps. Complete two to three sets of each position.

B3) Bird-Dog

Begin bird-dogs by getting on your hands and knees with your hands below your shoulders and your knees below your hips. Keep your lower back flat. Reach with opposite arms and legs. Think about kicking out your heel until you feel your glute turn on. Repeat. Perform two to three sets of six reps for each leg.

C1) Mountain Climbers

This ultimate bodyweight workout for women wraps up with mountain climbers. Get into a pushup position. Keep your core tight, and lift each knee toward your chest in an alternating way. (It's like you're sprinting in place.) Keep your head up and your hips low. Perform two to three sets, 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off.