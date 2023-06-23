The 5 Best Daily Bodyweight Exercises for Men To Build a Fit Upper Body

If you're looking to sculpt a fit and strong upper body, don't underestimate the power of working with just your body weight. Sure, lifting weights has plenty of benefits, but performing bodyweight exercises is an extremely productive form of functional training. Weighted exercises usually activate an isolated muscle or muscle group. But when bodyweight training, you're typically firing up more than one muscle simultaneously. Now, let's get down to business. Achieving a toned upper body that turns heads at the beach can be in your near future, so long as you take the expert advice of Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness. Garcia is here to share the best daily bodyweight exercises for men to build a fit upper body.

Activating more than one muscle at the same time is crucial if you want to build up your physique. Garcia tells us, "In the case of the upper body, when you are doing pushups, for example, you are working all the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core muscles." He adds, "Another benefit is balance and flexibility. You are using your entire body to stabilize while you perform a bodyweight exercise so you are building strength for everyday activities such as walking or cleaning the house!"

In addition, bodyweight training can help boost your cardio and muscle strength. Plus, bodyweight exercises are incredibly convenient and seamless to work into your daily routine, no matter where you may be. (And they don't require you to dish out extra cash on a pricey gym membership or equipment!)

Now, if you're ready to learn about Garcia's best daily bodyweight exercises for men to build a fit upper body, read on to learn more. And when you're finished, don't miss The #1 Bodyweight Workout Men Should Do Every Day To Stay Fit.

1 Pushups

Get ready to activate your shoulders, triceps, chest, and core muscles with pushups. Begin in a high plank as you press up to the balls of your feet. Your hands should be below your shoulders, and your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet. Bend at the elbows in order to lower your chest toward the ground. Keep a tight core, and make sure your lower back doesn't cave in as you descend. Then, press yourself back up to a high plank. Garcia recommends performing three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2 Supermans

Next up, we have the Superman exercise which boosts the strength of your shoulders, back, and anterior core muscles. To begin, lie down flat on your stomach with both arms extended overhead and your legs also extended. Look at the ground ahead as you gradually lift both arms and legs. Hold this position for a few seconds, then release. Garcia recommends completing three sets of eight to 12 reps.

3 Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are beneficial for your shoulders, triceps, and chest. You can perform them with parallel bars or at the edge of a strong and stable surface, like a workout bench.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To set up, stand in the middle of the parallel bars, and place a hand on each one using a neutral grip. Jump up, and extend your arms. Cross your feet, and lean forward just a bit. Bend at the elbows, keeping them close to your body as you descend or "dip." Then, press yourself back up to the top so your arms are fully extended once again. Garcia recommends performing three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

4 Planks

Next up on Garcia's list of bodyweight exercises for men to build a fit upper body is the plank. Love it or hate it, the plank is ultra-effective at strengthening your core and engaging your abdominal muscles, shoulders, and lower back.

To get started, plant your hands shoulder-width apart, and rise up to the balls of your feet so your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Lower down to your forearms so your elbows are below your shoulders. Keep your core tight, squeeze your glutes, and make sure your back doesn't cave in as you hold the position. Complete three sets of plank holds.

5 Bodyweight Rows

The bodyweight row (or inverted row) engages your biceps, upper back, and shoulders. To begin the exercise, make sure the bar is set to the height of your waist. Then, lie flat on your back under the bar. Using an overhand grip, grab onto the bar, placing your hands just outside shoulder-width distance apart. Make sure your body forms a straight line, and engage your abs. Pull your chest up toward the bar until your chest graces it. Then, slowly lower yourself back to the start position. Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps.