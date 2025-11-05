5 Daily Drills That Reverse Aging Better Than Cardio After 50

It’s common to become more tuned into your health as you age. After all, various chronic conditions—including heart disease, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, and arthritis—can emerge after 50. One way to be proactive and lower these risks is by engaging in regular exercise. Don’t worry—we aren’t telling you to hit the gym every day! But we are here to share five daily drills that reverse aging better than cardio after 50.

We reached out to Eric North, aka The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality, who incorporated strength training and mobility work into a mini workout session you can do in the comfort of your own home.

“Strength training and mobility-focused drills not only help us to create a HIIT-type cardio routine, but they also help us to concentrate on flexibility, joint mobility, and balance, which is a key factor in maintaining independence and allows us to participate in life more fully,” North explains.

The drills below are convenient and can be a total game-changer when it comes to feeling like the best version of yourself. After all, exercise keeps you young and will help you lead a long, healthy life!

Pushups

Pushups are a stellar indicator of upper-body strength and fitness. Plus, they’re an excellent workout for your core.

“Chest or pectorals are the primary muscle group [engaged in pushups] with the shoulders, triceps, and abdominal muscles as secondary muscles for support,” North says.

Beginners should start with wall or knee pushups, depending on fitness level. Progress to standard pushups as your strength and balance grow.

Assume a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight from head to heels. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Keep your elbows close to your sides and maintain a long, straight body as you lower. As you press back up, bring your right knee in toward your chest, activating your core. Return your leg to a plank position, and repeat with the other knee at the top of the next pushup.

Squats

Bodyweight squats are a classic exercise you’ll find in many strength workouts—for good reason. This simple move puts your entire lower body—legs and glutes—to work, along with your core.

Begin the exercise by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Use a chair for support, if necessary. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Use control to descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Lunges

Lunges fire up the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves, providing an excellent strength challenge for your lower body. Be sure to keep your torso tall throughout the exercise while engaging your core for balance.

Begin by standing tall with your feet parallel and hip-width apart. Step one foot forward. Bring your hands to your hips. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.

Plank

The plank hold is a true powerhouse exercise for your core that builds stability and strength from your head all the way down to your toes. The entire core chain—obliques, abs, lower back, and shoulders—is put to work. It’s a classic and simple, yet incredibly productive move for boosting and maintaining strength as you age.

Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the floor—elbows under your shoulders—and body straight from head to heels. Avoid letting your hips sag or rise. Hold the position as you engage your legs, glutes, and core.

Jumping Jacks

What makes jumping jacks so great? They’re simple, productive, and can be done essentially anywhere you happen to be. You can count on this no-equipment exercise to elevate your heart rate, boost your endurance, and deliver an invigorating cardio boost while strengthening your legs.