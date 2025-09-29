5 Bodyweight Exercises That Fight Muscle Loss After 40

Regular exercise is one of the best things you can do for your body to combat the natural changes that occur with age. After you hit 40, sarcopenia—the loss of lean muscle—becomes inevitable if you don’t prioritize strength training. In addition, bone density and flexibility decline, while metabolism slows. We’re here to help with five daily bodyweight exercises that reverse aging better than treatments after 40, so listen up.

“Bodyweight training strengthens muscles, protects joints, improves balance, and keeps metabolism active all without equipment,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “Lotions and supplements may change the surface temporarily, but they can’t rebuild muscle, strengthen bones, or protect your heart. Exercise does all three delivering vitality, mobility, and resilience that no quick-fix treatment can match.”

5 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Reverse Aging After 40

Squats

“Squats strengthen legs, hips, and core; protect knees and spine,” Canham tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to descend into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Pushups

“Pushups build upper-body strength and maintain bone density,” Canham says.

Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges activate the glutes, support posture, [and] reduce low-back strain,” Canham notes.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Plank Holds

“Plank holds strengthen the core, improve balance and stability,” Canham points out.

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position for 20 to 40 seconds.

Lunges

“Forward or reverse lunges train coordination, strengthen legs, and protect joints,” Canham says.