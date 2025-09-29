 Skip to content

5 Bodyweight Exercises That Fight Muscle Loss After 40

Quick-fix treatments don’t compare to these productive bodyweight exercises.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on September 29, 2025 | 6:00 AM

Regular exercise is one of the best things you can do for your body to combat the natural changes that occur with age. After you hit 40, sarcopenia—the loss of lean muscle—becomes inevitable if you don’t prioritize strength training. In addition, bone density and flexibility decline, while metabolism slows. We’re here to help with five daily bodyweight exercises that reverse aging better than treatments after 40, so listen up.

“Bodyweight training strengthens muscles, protects joints, improves balance, and keeps metabolism active all without equipment,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “Lotions and supplements may change the surface temporarily, but they can’t rebuild muscle, strengthen bones, or protect your heart. Exercise does all three delivering vitality, mobility, and resilience that no quick-fix treatment can match.”

5 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Reverse Aging After 40

Squats

fit, happy woman wearing black athletic apparel doing squats in front of blueish gray backdrop
Shutterstock

Squats strengthen legs, hips, and core; protect knees and spine,” Canham tells us.

  1. Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips.
  3. Bend at the knees and hips to descend into a squat.
  4. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  5. Press through your heels to return to standing.
  6. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

5 Simple Daily Leg Exercises To Improve Your Balance After 40

Pushups

woman doing pushups, concept of strength exercises to tone your body
Shutterstock

Pushups build upper-body strength and maintain bone density,” Canham says.

  1. Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight.
  2. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor.
  3. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower.
  4. Press back up, straightening your arms.
  5. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

This 5-Minute Morning Routine Builds More Strength Than Hour-Long Workouts After 50

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges activate the glutes, support posture, [and] reduce low-back strain,” Canham notes.

  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor.
  2. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
  3. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment.
  4. Lower your hips back to the start position.
  5. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

5 Bodyweight Moves That Build Core Power Better Than Gym Equipment After 40

Plank Holds

Smiling fitness An elderly gray-haired senior pensioner stand in plank position doing push
Shutterstock

Plank holds strengthen the core, improve balance and stability,” Canham points out.

  1. Place your hands under your shoulders.
  2. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit.
  3. Walk your feet out to hip-width.
  4. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads.
  5. Hold the position for 20 to 40 seconds.

If You Can’t Do These 4 Movements After 45, Your Joints Are Aging Too Fast

Lunges

“Forward or reverse lunges train coordination, strengthen legs, and protect joints,” Canham says.

  1. Stand tall, feet parallel, hip-distance apart.
  2. Place your hands on your hips.
  3. Step forward with one foot.
  4. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs.
  5. Keep your upper body straight.
  6. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.
  7. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // // // //
More in Mind + Body
  • A middle-aged man performs jumping jacks outdoors against a concrete wall during a high-intensity workout session just outside the gym. Over 45? This 7-Minute Routine Builds More Strength Than Your Usual Cardio. Cover

    Over 45? This 7-Minute Routine Beats Your Cardio

  • Hispanic woman doing squats on a bench by the ocean. 5 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Reverse Aging Better Than Treatments After 40. Cover

    5 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Reverse Aging 40+

  • Is Eating 1,200 Calories a Day Actually Dangerous? Cover

    Is 1,200 Calories a Day Dangerous?

  • Portrait of tattooed sportsman in weighted vest standing in park, This Weight Vest Walking Plan Shrinks Belly Overhang in 30 Days After 50. Cover

    30-Day Weight-Vest Walk Plan After 50

  • Exercising woman doing her routine in an urban enviroment, rising knees high up and touching elbow. Over support pillars. In blue stretchy yoga pants. Side view. 5 Standing Exercises That Build Muscle Better Than Gym Machines After 50. Cover

    5 Standing Moves That Beat Gym Machines

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family