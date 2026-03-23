The 8-Minute Daily Routine That Builds More Core Strength Than Planks After 65

If you’re looking to boost core strength, this speedy routine can help fast-track your results.

Core strength is something everyone should prioritize in their workout—especially as they age. Your core is the center of your body, and includes your back, abdominal, pelvic, and glute muscles. It supports every movement you make and helps to keep you balanced and stable, which is why it’s essential to keep it strong and healthy as you age. A strong core is integral as you age, because let’s face it. Living actively and being able to do things independently is key when you reach your golden years.

The best thing you can do for yourself to stay healthy and able to live life to its fullest, is to exercise regularly. Did you know that you can boost your core strength by dedicating just eight minutes to a daily fitness routine? Sure, planks have their place in a successful core workout. Cleveland Clinic says the plank is an effective bodyweight exercise that’s convenient, protects your back, boosts posture, improves mental wellness, and prevents workout-related injuries. However, we spoke with Steve Stonehouse, Vice President of Programming and Education at Body Fit Training (BFT), who breaks down a speedy workout that can build more core strength than planks after 65.

“To build a strong, ‘functional’ core, we need to move beyond just static holding. A truly strong core for a senior involves stability, rotation and even resistance to gravity while upright,” Stonehouse explains. “Farmer’s Carries, [for instance,] require the individual to ‘build tension’ within the deep core musculature which ultimately produces a ‘brace’ of sorts and protects the spine.”

Below, Stonehouse breaks down an eight-minute routine that builds more core strength than planks after 65. Perform the circuit twice.

Farmer’s Carry

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still and maintaining a tall posture. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds.

Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds.

Bird Dog

Start on all fours on a workout mat. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for 3 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds.

Seated Dead Bugs

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