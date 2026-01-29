Dietitians share simple daily snacks that support fat loss, muscle, and metabolism after sixty.

Snacking often gets a bed reputation when it comes to losing weight. Some people equate snacking with adding extra calories to your daily count. However, there is another way of looking at it. Snacking can also amp up your protein intake, while satiating cravings. As you age, selecting snacks to fuel your body can be tricky. We asked our go-to nutritionist, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies for recommendations. Whether you like sweet or savory snacks, she has options that will keep your fueled up in between meals. Here are 4 daily snacks that shrink belly pooch without exercise after 60.

Greek Yogurt with Berries

Greek Yogurt with Berries is the first snack on Collingwood’s list. “Protein becomes especially important as we age to help preserve muscle, and Greek yogurt delivers a solid protein boost in a small, easy-to-eat snack. Adding berries adds fiber, which helps keep hunger at bay longer. This combo supports muscle health, digestion, and steady energy,” she says.

Harvest Snaps with Hummus or Cottage Cheese

Harvest Snaps with Hummus or Cottage Cheese offers some salt and crunch but also protein. “Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted are made from real veggies, so they naturally provide 4g of fiber and 5g of satiating, whole food-sourced protein. Pairing them with hummus or cottage cheese adds even more protein. The crunch satisfies cravings, while protein and fiber work together to promote fullness,” Collingwood says.

Apple Slices with Peanut or Almond Butter

Apple Slices with Peanut or Almond Butter is a delicious snack you can make at home. “Fiber from fruit plus protein and fat from nut butter is a classic combination that works especially well after 50, when blood sugar stability and satiety really matter,” Collingwood explains. “This snack is portable, satisfying, and easy to adjust for appetite.”

Smoothie with Protein and Fiber

You can never go wrong with a smoothie packed with protein and fiber to fuel you up for the day. “A small smoothie with protein powder, berries, and chia or flax offers both protein and fiber in a convenient form. You can customize the type of protein you prefer and drink it at your desk or on the go,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e