7 Dairy Queen Blizzards Ranked From Worst to Best

Dairy Queen‘s famous Blizzards are a much-loved menu item at the chain, with fans passionately defending their favorite flavors online. I was curious to see which Blizzards get the most love, based on how frequently they are mentioned on social media threads, and the language used to describe them. By the end of the search I knew exactly what I would choose the next time I go to Dairy Queen, based on my findings. Here are seven Dairy Queen Blizzards ranked from “just ok” to “absolutely amazing”.

Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard

The Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard comes in at number 7, with fans liking the treat but not really that excited about it. “If you want chocolate, choco brownie extreme is your best bet,” one Redditor said.

Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard

The Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard comes in at number 6, with fans calling it a reliable fruit option. “If you’re in the mood for fruit, strawberry cheesecake might be the way to go,” one Redditor suggested. “Strawberry cheesequake is such a classic,” another agreed.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard

The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard is another solid option, coming in at number 5. “Im a big fan of the snickerdoodle cookie dough,” one fan said. “That’s my go to. 👌” another agreed. “Dude this is literally the best blizzard they make and I’m sad they just don’t make it permanent,” a third said.

Skor Blizzard

The SKOR Blizzard comes in at number 4, with fans raving about the taste. “Skor is my new favorite candy bar. But they only have heath at My DQ,” one fan said. “Skor…hands down!!!” another agreed.

Oreo Blizzard

Dairy Queen customers love the Oreo Cookie Blizzard, which comes in at number 3. “Oreo is a classic that is always good,” one fan said. ‘Reese’s PB cup pie on the fall menu or Oreo anytime,” another commented. Another said the mint Oreo shouldn’t be slept on. “Oreo was my fave for the longest time, but now I feel like I have to get a more, “fancy”, blizzard or else it’s a waste for some reason. i forced myself to get the mint oreo one last time, which was still really good, but i do miss having the normal oreo lol,” the Blizzard fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cotton Candy Blizzard

The Cotton Candy Blizzard comes in at number 2, with fans raving about this seasonal treat. “Just had this for the second time yesterday,” one Redditor said. “The cotton candy pieces are so good. Was going to try the Animal Frosted cookie one, but between choosing one I haven’t tried before, and choosing one I loved the first time, I went with the cotton candy again.”

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

And the winner is… Pumpkin Pie Blizzard (how timely for pumpkin season). “The pumpkin pie blizzard tastes like a pumpkin spice crème frap from Starbucks. And the pie crust bits are actually delectable. Happy fall!!!” one fan said. “I also think pumpkin pie is the best seasonal,” another commented.