Dairy Queen is Testing a Wild New Menu Item With Iconic Cereal

Summer is almost here, which means my kids and I will be making (at least) weekly trips to our local Dairy Queen, where my daughter will order one of the chain’s classic dipped cones, and my son, a Blizzard. DQ recently dropped its summer menu, and while I can’t wait to try so many items on it, I just learned that they are also testing a wild new menu item made with one of my favorite cereals, Fruity Pebbles. Here is everything you need to know about the news, including the only state where it is currently available.

Snackolator shared about the exciting new item in an Instagram post. “Yabba Dabba Get in My Belly Now! Dairy Queen is testing a new Fruity Pebbles Shake and this looks incredible! The shake not only has Fruity Pebbles cereal mixed in, but has a scoop of a cereal milk base to really taste like a bowl of Pebbles!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

So, where can you get your tastebuds tantalized with the shake? “Right now this appears to only be at a few locations in Ohio, but if you see it near you let me know,” they wrote.

Followers were excited about the news. “This sounds pretty good,’ one commented. “Hells to the yeah!!! 🔥🙌❤️😋,” added another. “They’ll never be able to top this,” a third chimed in. “YESSSSS YUMMMM!!! I need this in FL asap,” a fourth added. However, others were upset that the treat is only available in Ohio.

TikToker Jeffrey Famous tried the shake and also a cone dipped in the cereal, which is reportedly another item being tested, sharing about it on TikTok. “Trying Dairy Queen’s new fruity pebble cone and milkshake for the first time. Yes, sir. Got everything. Yes, sir. I ain’t gonna lie. Dairy Queen did something with this,” he exclaims, holding up the treats. “So good, bro. It’s so cold, but it’s so good.” He gave both items a “10 out of 10,” review. “I can’t decide which one is the best one, but they’re both good, but I have to go with the cone,” he concluded.

Dairy Queen is also adding a New Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard to the menu, “a riveting combination of sugar cookie dough, cake batter flavor and sprinkles blended with DQ world-famous soft serve that will captivate fans from start to finish,” according to the fast food chain.

DQ also announced that the uber-popular S’Mores Blizzard is back for summer. “The s’moment you’ve been waiting for…. S’MORES IS BACK!” they captioned the post. “Summer in my mouth,” one follower commented. “S’MORES ALL DAY BABAY 👏” added another.

If you prefer berries, the Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard is also on the menu. “Life feels a little sweeter with a BLIZZARD Treat,” Dairy Queen captioned another post, introducing the item made with “cheesecake pieces, choco chunks, vibrant strawberry topping, and (of course) World-Famous DQ soft serve,” and Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard, “made with World-Famous DQ soft serve, brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces,” they added.