Dairy Queen Has a New Dipped Cone That Tastes Like a Famous Cookie

Over the years, Dairy Queen has released a variety of dipped cone flavors, such as churro, Fruity Blast, and, of course, the iconic cherry. The home of the Blizzard is now back at it with another funky hard-shell option, and this one is sure to excite Oreo fans.

Food blogger @snackolator recently took to Instagram to announce the test of the new Cookie Monster Dipped Cone, which, like the famous Sesame Street character, is an eye-catching shade of blue. According to the social media user's post, this offering "features cookies and cream pieces in the dip for both taste and texture."

In the comments section of Snackolator's post, many Instagram users were delighted by the news of this dipped cone.

"My level of excitement for this is ridiculous!" one Instagrammer commented.

"I'm definitely trying this," another one added.

Snackolator noted that Dairy Queen tests items "at least a season" ahead of their launch, concluding that the Cookie Monster Dipped Cone could roll out later in 2024 or even 2025. It's unclear which locations are offering the frozen treat, but someone from a Glencoe, Minn., Dairy Queen had shared the news with Instagram user @snackbetch.

Additionally, one Reddit user in Massachusetts has already snagged the new offering.

"Tastes like Oreo crème with Oreo pieces," they wrote just over a week ago.

"We are always innovating our menu to bring new and delicious products and flavors across our treat and food offerings, and as part of that, we sometimes test flavors in select store locations," Dairy Queen said in a statement shared with Parade. The chain added that fans can check Dairy Queen's social channels for the latest news on product offerings, which may vary by location.

Dairy Queen did not immediately respond to our query to confirm the test and availability of the Cookie Monster Dipped Cone.

Earlier this year, Dairy Queen revived its Cherry Dipped Cone as a limited-time offering after discontinuing it in 2023, much to fans' dismay. In February, the chain expanded its dipped cone options with the release of its new Confetti Dipped Cone, a cake-flavored cone coating with colorful confetti sprinkles.

The Cookie Monster Dipped Cone isn't the only recent addition Dairy Queen fans should keep on their radar. In April, the chain rolled out its summer Blizzard menu, which features three new flavors and three returning favorites. New Blizzard options include Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party, Picnic Peach Cobbler, and Ultimate Cookie, while the returning Blizzards include Frosted Animal Cookie, Brownie Batter, and Cotton Candy.