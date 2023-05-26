Dairy Queen Is Discontinuing a Fan-Favorite Dipped Ice Cream Cone

Aside from the ever-growing lineup of blended blizzards, few Dairy Queen items are quite as iconic as the dipped ice cream cones. These fan-favorite treats are a marvel for both the tastebuds and the eyes. Dairy Queen crafts them by encasing creamy vanilla soft serve in a sweet, crunchy coating that almost immediately hardens on the surface of the cold ice cream.

Unfortunately, Dairy Queen customers will have one less dipped cone option to choose from this summer, since the fan-favorite Cherry Dipped Cone has officially been discontinued.

Dairy Queen confirmed to several media outlets this week that the treat has been retired, though fans were first tipped off about the change last week thanks to a viral TikTok with more than four million views. In the video—which came from an account that seems to be linked to a Michigan Dairy Queen store—a worker informed customers of the "bad news" that the chain was pulling the cherry dip from menus. The employee said that once the cherry dip inventory in the store was depleted, they'd be sold out until further notice.

The Cherry Dipped Cones are no longer listed on the Dairy Queen website, so customers will only be able to order Chocolate or Churro Dipped Cones for the time being. Needless to say, fans of the discontinued cherry dip were outraged and heartbroken over the news.

"This is the worst day of my life," a TikToker commented on the viral video.

"I'm suing Dairy Queen," another joked.

While the cherry dip is now officially discontinued, it has rotated on and off menus in recent years, most recently coming back in spring 2022 after a temporary hiatus, according to CBS. In more positive news, Dairy Queen didn't rule out the possibility that the Cherry Dipped Cones could return in the future.

"At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued. That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available," a Dairy Queen spokesperson said in a statement to TODAY.com.

This is the latest popular fast-food item that has been discontinued in 2023 to the dismay of fans. Other fan favorites that have been pulled from menus include Taco Bell's Quesarito, Starbucks' raspberry syrup, and Dunkin's Dunkaccino.