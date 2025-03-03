Dave's Hot Chicken Launches Shake Made With Iconic Cereal

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, which means various things to different people. For anyone who eats fast food, Irish-themed dessert drinks are a no-brainer. From the McDonald's Shamrock Shake to Wendy's Thin Mint Frosty, there are a few iconic St. Patrick's Day drinks available for a limited time leading up to the big day. Dave's Hot Chicken decided to join in on the festive fun. This week, the fried chicken joint announced a new addition to their menu: Dave's Lucky Charms Top-Loaded Shake!

Top-Loaded Shake: Lucky Charms is available at Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants nationwide for a limited time at participating restaurants, according to a press release sent out by the company. The treat is Dave's signature milkshake, made with your choice of chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla, with a Lucky Charms topper. Guests can upgrade the OG shake and make it a Lucky Charms shake for just $2 extra.

"At Dave's Hot Chicken, we're always looking for ways to turn up the flavor and fun," said said Dave's Hot Chicken's CEO, Bill Phelps. "Lucky Charms™ is an iconic cereal that brings back childhood memories for so many people, and we're excited to bring that nostalgia to our guests in a totally new way."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Last summer, Dave's first introduced its Top-Loaded Shakes with the option of Oreo Cookie Pieces or crumbled M&Ms.

This year, McDonald's announced the annual return of the Shamrock Shake. Every year, Mickey D's brings back the green-colored milkshake with a special guest star and joined forces with Ancestry to make a clever announcement. "Reuniting w uncle o'grimacey to tell u the shamrock shake is back," they captioned a cute video of the two. "We got grimace finding his family history before GTA 6," one follower commented. "Shamrock Shake is good; but bring back the Grimace Shake that thing was 🅱️USSIN," added another.

They also introduced an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to the menu. According to the description, "the minty classic is mingling with milk's favorite cookie.," made with "creamy vanilla Soft Serve then blended with our legendary Shamrock Shake® syrup and OREO® cookie pieces mixed throughout."

The Dairy Queen Mint Oreo Blizzard till also be available for a limited time, in stores now until March 17, 2025. The green blizzard is filled with chocolate cookies and Oreo pieces.