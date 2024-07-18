Chick-fil-A Is No Longer America's Best Fast-Food Restaurant—Here's the New Winner for 2024

With strong sales and excellent customer satisfaction ratings, there's no doubt that Chick-fil-A continues to reign as one of America's most beloved dining brands in 2024. But despite its massive popularity, Chick-fil-A was just unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant in a surprise upset.

USA Today has just released the latest edition of its 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, an annual ranking that pinpoints the most popular fast-food items and restaurants. The publication first had editors and a panel of fast-food experts round up picks for the top food items and eateries in categories such as the best fast-food burger, best fast-food fries, best regional fast-food chain, and best fast-food chain overall. Then, USA Today readers decided the winners by casting votes for their favorites.

Chick-fil-A was at the top of the best overall fast-food chain ranking in 2023, with USA Today pointing to the consistent popularity of its classic Chicken Sandwich. But this year, a regional Mexican chain concentrated in the West took the top spot in this important category. Ladies and gentlemen, Del Taco is America's best fast-food chain for 2024.

"This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries. In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu," USA Today's 10Best editors wrote.

Del Taco's 2024 win is especially impressive considering that it didn't even make the top 10 in 2023. KFC took second place in the category this year, while Chick-fil-A followed behind in third place. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Chick-fil-A is a favorite of many, including their friendly cow mascots who want you to 'eat mor chikin'.' The restaurant offers a variety of chicken-centric dishes, including nuggets and salads, but their classic chicken sandwich has been the most-ordered menu item at Chick-fil-A for (at least) two years running," the 10Best ranking read.

Del Taco's top ranking in the best fast-food chain category wasn't the only shocking upset in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards this year. While McDonald's won for having the best fast-food fries in 2023, Del Taco scored the top spot in the category in 2024.

"Known for its Mexican-inspired menu, Del Taco racks up plenty of fans for its crinkle cut fries. The shape holds salt and crispiness which really helps if you order them covered in chili, queso, or carne asada," 10Best editors wrote.

Jack in the Box took second place in the category for its seasoned curly fries, while McDonald's was close behind in third place. Fast-food fans can check out the full list of 10Best Readers' Choice Awards category winners here.