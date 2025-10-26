Few sandwiches are as rich and satisfying as a Reuben—stacked high with corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and just the right amount of Russian dressing on rye bread. While delis often get the glory, several restaurant chains are quietly serving up versions that impress even seasoned meat experts. To find out which chains are getting it right, Eat This, Not That! went to the meat experts–butchers–who know a thing or two about the classic sandwich to find out their spots for the best Reuben. Here are their top three choices.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli is a family-owned business with 239 delis in 27 states. The deli only uses fresh ingredients with no artificial colors or banned dyes to ensure customers get the best quality. Jason’s Deli is a go-to for Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “I love the sandwich because they do not rhyme the sandwich with dressing or mushy kraut,” he says. “The corned beef is well marbled, and cut thin enough to bite, and they only toast rye till it breaks. It’s balanced, not sloppy.”

Katz’s Delicatessen

Katz’s Delicatessen has been a New York staple since 1888. You’ll find the kosher-style deli on the Lower East Side and it’s famous for using traditional methods like curing beef for 30 days and carving meat by hand, which enhances the flavor. It’s a must-try, but it’s busy so be prepared to wait. “Standing in that long line might be intimidating, but once you’ve had a Katz’s Reuben, you realize it’s worth every minute—it sets the benchmark,” says Butcher and Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. He explains, “Their hand-cut corned beef has deep, beefy flavor and that perfect chew is only achieved through slow brining and careful steaming.” Chef Thomas adds, “You can literally taste the patience and tradition in every bite. The lightly toasted bread is perfectly balanced—never soggy, never dry.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zingerman’s Delicatessen

Founded by two friends Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig, Zingerman’s Delicatessen is a traditional Jewish deli in Ann Arbor that’s beloved for its unique food, quality ingredients and made-to-order sandwiches like the Rueben. “Everything Ari Weinzweig touches seems to carry that signature of tastiness and ethical sourcing,” says Chef Thomas. “From locally cured meats and brined sauerkraut to housemade bread and Emmental cheese sourced from a small valley in the Bernese Mountains, every ingredient has purpose.” He adds, “This Reuben represents the next level of quality and integrity—a true craftsman’s sandwich.”

A Great Reuben Needs Balance and Craftsmanship

A great Reuebn isn’t just about the ingredients, it starts with” balance and craftsmanship,” says Chef Thomas. “The corned beef should be tender yet structured, sliced against the grain so it holds together but still melts in your mouth,” he says. “The meat-fat-acid ratio is critical to creating one of the best Reubens. The fat-to-lean balance brings flavor and juiciness without ever feeling greasy.” He adds, “and of course, it should be piled high enough that you need both hands to eat it.”

The Bread is Key

Reuben needs to be on rye bread and the toasting has to be “crisp enough to add texture, but not so hard that it overwhelms the sandwich,” Chef Thomas explains. “The sauerkraut and Swiss cheese are essential components; they must complement the meat, not compete with it,” he says.”The dressing should support the sandwich, not drown it—just enough that when you press the sandwich slightly, it oozes perfectly.” Chef Thomas adds, “Finally, it all comes together with the right rye bread. Personally, I prefer a dark rye or pumpernickel. A Reuben done right tastes like harmony in every bite.”