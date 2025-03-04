13 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Reubens

Some sandwiches are famously known for specific ingredients. From the BLT to a Philly Cheesesteak, just one or two words instantly conjures up the basic model of what that sandwich should look and taste like. Another such sandwich is the Reuben, traditionally made up of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian or Thousand Island dressing. Typically served on rye bread, the Reuben has found itself on the menu of many restaurant chains over the years.

If you're craving a Reuben, the following chains can whip one up for you. Keep in mind that some restaurants swap out Corned Beef for Pastrami, but the basic principle of the Reuben remains. Many of the restaurants included in this roundup are your classic sandwich chains, but you may be surprised to see some fast-food chains on this list as well.

The Sandwich Spot

The Sandwich Spot is a West Coast chain with most locations found around California, though you'll also see restaurants in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. Its menu includes all of the usual suspects, including the classic Reuben. When it's time to order, you'll want to look on the menu for the Zoobi Doobi, which is made with pastrami, sauerkraut, 1,000 Island Dressing, and Swiss cheese. Your choice of bread includes Marble Rye.

Schlotzsky's

If you're looking for the authenticity of a deli but the accessibility of a nationwide chain, look no further than Schlotzsky's. The vast majority of locations can be found in Texas, but you can get your sandwich fix in several other states as well. When those cravings hit for a tasty Reuben, order up a Pastrami Reuben. It's made with pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and the addition of Schlotzsky's signature sauce on a sourdough bun.

The 10 Best Sandwich Chains in America

Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop

Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop is a small chain of fast-casual eateries found mostly in Central California, but you can find other locations up and down the West Coast as well as into Arizona. It offers a wide variety of hot and cold sandwiches, including its Reuben, made with Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island on Toasted Marble Rye. And you can't forget about Mr. Pickle's fresh-baked cookies that come with your sandwich.

Jason's Deli

Fan-favorite restaurant chain Jason's Deli has a lot to love, starting with its free ice cream that comes with every meal. Before you enjoy the ice cream, order the Reuben THE Great sandwich, made with your choice of 1/2 pound of hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on toasted Marbled Rye. Customers can also build their own sandwich, in case you want to add any extra ingredients to personalize your Reuben.

8 Healthiest Fast-Food Sandwiches, According to Dietitians

Culver's

Fast-food chain Culver's is known far and wide for its tasty ButterBurger. Its menu is filled with other hits, like hand-churned frozen custard and its patty melts. Culver's is one of the few fast-food chains to include Reubens on its menu. Culver's makes its Grilled Reuben Melt with hand-trimmed, lean corned beef, which is "cured in delicately seasoned brine and slow cooked." Add to it real Wisconsin Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread, and you have the makings of one delectable lunch.

Snarf's Sandwiches

If it's a Reuben you want for lunch, head over to Snarf's Sandwiches, which has locations in Colorado, Missouri, and Texas. There, you'll find Corned Beef and Swiss as one of the Specialty sandwich options, along with Pastrami and Swiss. With sauerkraut as one of the toppings available as well as 1,000 Islands dressing, you have all of the makings of a classic Reuben sandwich.

Bennigan's

Reuben Sandwiches are a mainstay at Irish pubs. Thankfully, Bennigan's was able to bring what customers love about Irish pubs nationwide, and the restaurant chain has been making a comeback in recent years. The Classic Reuben on the Bennigan's menu is made with all of the usual suspects: sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on Rye bread. There are no surprises here, but Irish pub aficionados probably wouldn't want it any other way.

Beef O'Brady's

As the name implies, you won't have a hard time finding a meat-centric sandwich like a Reuben at Beef O'Brady's. Its Reuben Sandwich is made with thinly-sliced Angus corned beef, with the classic toppings including Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on grilled rye bread.

10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Steak Sandwiches

Which Wich

Repeat customers of Which Wich love the novelty of scribbling their order on a brown paper bag that then becomes the bag their sandwich is served in. The options at Which Wich include classics as well as build-your-own creations. For the standard fare, a Reuben Wich from Which Wich comes with exactly what you would expect: Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. Feel free to add your own personal touch the next time you order one.

Arby's

Arby's may not be the first chain that comes to mind when you're trying to think of a place to grab a Reuben sandwich, but its fans will put any nay-sayers in their place. The Corned Beef Reuben at Arby's comes with exactly what you would expect: Corned Beef, Big Eye Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye Bread. One fan of the sandwich took to Reddit to voice their support: "Honestly, I love Arby's Reuben. It's not the best Reuben by any means, but it's cheap and delicious. The bread is really good." Could you find a better Reuben at a small deli shop? Perhaps, but when it comes to price and accessibility, it's hard to argue with Arby's.

7 Best High-Protein Fast-Food Sandwiches

Publix Deli

Supermarket chains are not often thought of as the go-to place to grab a tasty sandwich, but those typical conventions are thrown out the window if you live near a Publix. The grocery store chain, largely located in the South, is known far and wide for its deli sandwiches, or "Pub Subs." Customers can order whatever they can find on one sandwich for a personalized meal, but the classics are available as well, including Reubens. The ones from Publix come standard with Boar's Head hot corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and dressing on rye bread.

Togo's

Togo's Pastrami Reuben comes with a quarter pound of hot pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. Fans of pastrami have other options to choose from as well, including a classic Hot Pastrami sandwich and a Pepper Jack Melt. One customer noted on Reddit that Togo's Reuben had the distinction of its soft roll, which made the chain "the only place I've found that served Reubens on a soft roll that could contain the sandwich contents without harming me while eating it. Sliced rye, when toasted, shreds the roof of the mouth and, when not toasted, becomes a soggy mess."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Sandwich Chains Where Chefs Actually Eat

Penn Station East Coast Subs

If you've never considered the notion that sandwiches are kind of an East Coast thing, then you need to check out a Penn Station East Coast Subs the next time you are close to one of its nearly 300 locations. One of its many sandwich options includes the Reuben, made with slow-roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss Cheese with your choice of adding Thousand Island Dressing.