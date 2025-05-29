 Skip to content

Denise Austin’s Go-to Exercises To Tighten & Tone “Flabby Arms”

Grab a set of dumbbells and get ready to sculpt your arms.
By ·
Published on May 29, 2025 | 4:00 PM

If you seek a productive workout, turn to Denise Austin, one of the most notable trainers and fitness experts of all time. The Instagramer, YouTuber, blogger, and founder of “Fit Over 50” Magazine recently shared her go-to exercises to tighten and tone “flabby arms,” and we are totally listening.

Denise captioned her Instagram video, “I know you all love a quick arm workout!! Let’s tone and tighten your arms today, no more flabby arms when you wave goodbye! Grab some light weights, anywhere between 3-8 pounds and do these three simple moves for one minute each. You will see results and feel confident in tank tops this summer!!”

Denise is right on time with this one, because ’tis the season to sport sleeveless tops and sundresses. It’s time to get just the right movement to shape and sculpt your arms.

Bicep Curls

woman doing bicep curls, concept of strength exercises for women
Shutterstock

Bicep curls are truly golden when it comes to building strength and muscle tone in the upper arm muscles. They isolate the biceps and will help your arms look incredibly sculpted.

Denise is a fan of bicep curls and performs them in her workout video.

“Make sure when you’re doing this, your back is strong and straight,” she advises while holding lightweight dumbbells. “Curl all the way. Full range of motion. Do it for one whole minute.”

5 Best Bodyweight Exercises to Strengthen & Tone Your Arms in 30 Days

Tricep Kickbacks

fit woman doing tricep kickback, concept of triceps exercises for arm fat
Shutterstock

When it comes to shaping your upper arms, you can’t forget to work your triceps. In this exercise, you lean forward with a straight back and extend your arms behind you, dumbbells in hand.

“Tone and firm up,” Denise says in the clip. “So when you wave goodbye, nothing will jiggle.” She performs this exercise for one minute.

The #1 Upper-Body Circuit Workout To Melt Underarm Fat

Dumbbell “Pull” and “Push”

Female Athlete Exercising with Dumbbells in the Gym. Strength Training.
Shutterstock

In the third exercise, Denise holds a set of dumbbells in hand. She “pulls” her arms back then “pushes” them up while noting that this is an effective move for building “sexy tank top arms.”

“Pull your arms down and push them back up,” Denise instructs while keeping her arms at a 90-degree angle. “One full minute, keeping your tummy in, your back straight. You got this.”

People Swear By These 7 Exercises for Slimmer, More Toned Arms

Pilates

Denise Austin at the 2018 ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theatre LA Live
Shutterstock

Pilates is an excellent full-body workout—and it’s quite effective for arm definition. Denise has a great Pilates video on YouTube for arms. This workout includes moves like bent-over lateral raises and bent-over rows to kickbacks.

Denise shared on her website, “I am a true believer in low-impact types of exercise, like Pilates and walking. These exercises can be beneficial to your body and mind in so many ways, and I love to work them into my routine! Pilates not only focuses on improving your core (or powerhouse), but also promotes strength, balanced muscle development, flexibility and so much more.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
More in Mind + Body
  • July 18, 2018: Denise Austin at the 2018 ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theatre LA Live

    Beat Flabby Arms With Denise Austin's Moves

  • 6 Lower Core Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Fast, Trainer Says, Cover.Happy fit strong woman with red hair doing plank exercise on mat. Side view of female athlete in sportswear doing fitness exercise outdoors on sunny summer day.

    6 Lower Core Moves That Tighten Your Belly Fast

  • How Many Burpees Can You Do in 60 Seconds? Here's What It Says About Your Fitness, Cover. Sporty young man doing pushups in gym, side view, free space

    How Many Burpees in 60 Seconds Is Considered Elite?

  • Over 50? These 7 Standing Exercises Will Transform Your Core Strength. Main Image. Female athlete working out with kettlebell at the gym.

    Over 50? These Standing Moves Build Core Strength

  • A fit sportswoman standing in a gym and taking pre workout pills.

    10 Habits That May Help You Live 10 Years Longer

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.