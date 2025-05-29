Denise Austin’s Go-to Exercises To Tighten & Tone “Flabby Arms”

If you seek a productive workout, turn to Denise Austin, one of the most notable trainers and fitness experts of all time. The Instagramer, YouTuber, blogger, and founder of “Fit Over 50” Magazine recently shared her go-to exercises to tighten and tone “flabby arms,” and we are totally listening.

Denise captioned her Instagram video, “I know you all love a quick arm workout!! Let’s tone and tighten your arms today, no more flabby arms when you wave goodbye! Grab some light weights, anywhere between 3-8 pounds and do these three simple moves for one minute each. You will see results and feel confident in tank tops this summer!!”

Denise is right on time with this one, because ’tis the season to sport sleeveless tops and sundresses. It’s time to get just the right movement to shape and sculpt your arms.

Bicep Curls

Bicep curls are truly golden when it comes to building strength and muscle tone in the upper arm muscles. They isolate the biceps and will help your arms look incredibly sculpted.

Denise is a fan of bicep curls and performs them in her workout video.

“Make sure when you’re doing this, your back is strong and straight,” she advises while holding lightweight dumbbells. “Curl all the way. Full range of motion. Do it for one whole minute.”

Tricep Kickbacks

When it comes to shaping your upper arms, you can’t forget to work your triceps. In this exercise, you lean forward with a straight back and extend your arms behind you, dumbbells in hand.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Tone and firm up,” Denise says in the clip. “So when you wave goodbye, nothing will jiggle.” She performs this exercise for one minute.

Dumbbell “Pull” and “Push”

In the third exercise, Denise holds a set of dumbbells in hand. She “pulls” her arms back then “pushes” them up while noting that this is an effective move for building “sexy tank top arms.”

“Pull your arms down and push them back up,” Denise instructs while keeping her arms at a 90-degree angle. “One full minute, keeping your tummy in, your back straight. You got this.”

Pilates

Pilates is an excellent full-body workout—and it’s quite effective for arm definition. Denise has a great Pilates video on YouTube for arms. This workout includes moves like bent-over lateral raises and bent-over rows to kickbacks.

Denise shared on her website, “I am a true believer in low-impact types of exercise, like Pilates and walking. These exercises can be beneficial to your body and mind in so many ways, and I love to work them into my routine! Pilates not only focuses on improving your core (or powerhouse), but also promotes strength, balanced muscle development, flexibility and so much more.”