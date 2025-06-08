Denise Austin’s 4 Go-To Exercises To Melt Stubborn Belly Fat

One of the most stubborn obstacles to overcome in the workout world is belly fat. It can be frustrating finding just the right game plan, but not when you turn to fitness icon Denise Austin. Denise, the creator of Fit Over 50 Magazine, has been crushing it as a fitness guru for more than 40 years. She’s a role model for those who want to lead healthy, active lives in every stage. Naturally, she’s on top of melting stubborn belly fat, and we’re here with some of her go-to exercises.

Belly fat is not only disheartening to see on the scale; it’s extremely unhealthy. In fact, visceral fat—the type of belly fat that wraps around your organs—can cause serious health consequences, including cardiovascular disease, various forms of cancer, dementia, asthma, and more. So let’s put it this way: If you can pinch more than an inch, Denise’s belly fat exercises are for you!

Standing Crunch

In an Instagram clip, Denise shares one of her go-to moves that’ll help you “zero in on your lower belly … which is truly the hardest area to target for us women.” Enter the standing crunch.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and lengthen your arms overhead, making sure they stay close to your ears. Activate your core muscles and pull your belly button in. Lift your right knee in toward your chest while bringing your arms down in front of you with bent elbows. Return to the start. Repeat on the other side, aiming for 1 minute on each leg.

Jab Cross

Another exercise Denise favors to address stubborn belly fat is the jab cross, a kickboxing-inspired move.

Assume a boxing stance with feet shoulder-distance apart and dominant foot back, knees slightly bent. Hands should be up by your face. Extend your lead hand, slightly rotating the lead shoulder and hip as you do so. Return to the start.

Prisoner March

If you want to tighten your tummy, Denise has an excellent move that will train your lower abs.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Place your hands at the back of your head, keeping your elbows wide. Brace your core. Lift your right knee up toward hip level, maintaining a tall chest. Lower your right leg and immediately raise your left knee. Continue to alternate with control, marching in place.

Standing Ab Twist

Denise calls the standing ab twist a “torso trimmer.”