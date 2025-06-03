 Skip to content

5 Bodyweight Moves Women Over 50 Should Do Daily, Trainer Says

This trainer-approved workout helps you stay strong and active after 50.
Published on June 3, 2025

As women head into their 50s and beyond, natural physical changes begin to set in—many of which bodyweight training can help address. These changes may include a decline in muscle mass and bone density, reduced mobility, joint stiffness, shifts in fat distribution, and lower energy levels. In addition, coordination and balance gradually weaken, increasing the risk of falls. That’s where a solid strength training routine comes into play. We spoke with John Lee, CPT at MK1 Personal Training, who shares the best bodyweight workout for women over 50.

“Bodyweight training is especially effective for women over 50 because it’s low-impact and joint-friendly, requires no equipment, and is highly accessible,” John explains. “It helps develop functional strength, improves balance, and encourages consistent movement since it can be done anywhere. Exercises can be easily modified to suit both beginners and more advanced clients.”

Each of the exercises below can be tweaked to best suit your fitness level. John says beginners should focus on proper form and shorter sets, while more advanced gym goers can incorporate variations to make the workout more challenging.

“This kind of training builds strength, boosts confidence, and supports healthy aging,” he adds.

Bodyweight Squats

“A strong foundational routine might include five to seven bodyweight movements. One essential is the bodyweight squat, which strengthens the legs and improves hip mobility,” John explains.

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Press your hips back and bend your knees to squat.
  3. Drive through your feet to return to standing.
  4. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.
  5. Beginners can use a chair for support; advanced gym goers can add a pause or slow tempo.

Incline Pushups

“Incline pushups build upper-body and core strength,” John tells us.

  1. Place your hands on a workout bench or wall.
  2. Lower your chest toward the surface.
  3. Press back up.
  4. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.
  5. Beginners can do incline pushups from a wall; advanced fitness enthusiasts can perform floor pushups or feet-elevated pushups.

Glute Bridges

“The glute bridge targets the glutes and lower back,” says John.

  1. Lie flat on your back on a workout mat, arms at your sides.
  2. Bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the floor.
  3. Press through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling.
  4. Use control to lower.
  5. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.
  6. Beginners can hold at the top; advanced users can try single-leg glute bridges.

Bird Dog

“The bird dog improves core stability and coordination,” John says.

  1. Start on all fours.
  2. Extend your left arm and right leg.
  3. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position.
  4. Switch sides.
  5. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps per side.
  6. Beginners can lift one limb at a time; advanced level can perform the movement at a slower pace or hold for a longer amount of time.

Wall Sits

“Wall sits build lower body endurance,” John points out.

  1. Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall.
  2. Slide down the wall, lowering your body into a seated position.
  3. Once your thighs are parallel to the floor, hold for 20 to 45 seconds.
  4. Complete 2 to 3 rounds.
  5. Beginners can hold the seated position from a higher level and for less time; advanced users can hold for longer or incorporate movements like heel raises.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
