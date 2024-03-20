A Dietitian's #1 Breakfast Recipe to Help Her Clients Lose Weight Fast

As a dietitian, I've seen firsthand the struggles many people face when trying to lose weight. One of the most common challenges is finding a breakfast that is not only delicious but also supports weight-loss goals. After years of working with clients and researching the most effective weight-loss strategies, I've discovered the #1 best breakfast recipe for weight loss that's become my go-to recommendation for anyone looking to shed pounds and improve their health.

This breakfast recipe is easy to make and is packed with nutrients that will keep you satisfied and energized throughout the morning. Keep reading to learn all about my best-recommended breakfast recipe for weight loss, and when you're finished updating your shopping list, check out the 6 'Power Foods' That Helped This Woman Lose 100 Pounds.

The best breakfast recipe for weight loss:

As a registered dietitian, my favorite breakfast recipe to recommend for weight loss is a loaded Greek yogurt parfait with protein powder. This parfait is not only delicious but also highly customizable. You can switch up the fruits and nuts to keep things interesting and cater to your taste preferences. Plus, it's easy to prepare, making it a convenient option for busy mornings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to make it:

Mix ½ cup of plain unsweetened 0% Greek yogurt with a scoop of your favorite protein powder in a bowl until well combined. (I like to choose a protein powder with at least 30 grams of protein per serving.) Gather your remaining ingredients: ½ cup of raspberries, ¼ cup of walnuts, and ½ tablespoon of honey. In a serving glass or bowl, begin layering the ingredients, starting with a layer of the Greek yogurt mixture. Add a layer of raspberries on top of the yogurt, followed by a sprinkle of chopped walnuts and a drizzle of honey. Repeat the layers until you reach the top of the glass or bowl, ending with a final layer of berries and nuts on top.

Per Greek yogurt parfait : 322 calories, 8 g fat, 409 mg sodium, 25 g carbs, 7 g fiber, 42 g protein

RELATED: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day To Lose Weight

Why this recipe is beneficial for weight loss:

This recipe is a powerhouse of nutrition—especially for those focusing on weight loss and heart health. The combination of protein from the Greek yogurt, protein powder, and nuts helps keep you full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating later in the day. Using plain Greek yogurt and adding your own toppings allows you to control the amount of added sugar, which is important for weight management.

RELATED: I Drank Green Tea Instead of Coffee for 30 Days & Experienced 4 Life-Changing Benefits

Opting for nonfat Greek yogurt helps keep the dish low in fat while still providing a creamy texture and plenty of protein. The addition of walnuts not only adds healthy fats but also brings a satisfying crunch and nutty flavor to the parfait. Walnuts are particularly rich in ALA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid that's beneficial for heart health.

As far as the raspberries in this parfait, they add sweetness as well as fiber and essential micronutrients. Fiber is important for digestive health and can help prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and even colon cancer.

While this loaded Greek yogurt parfait with protein powder is a nutritious and filling breakfast option, it's important to note that sustainable weight loss typically requires a combination of healthy eating patterns, regular physical activity, and lifestyle changes rather than relying solely on one meal.