I’m a Physical Therapist and This Is What Women Over 50 Get Wrong About Knee Health

The knees are one part of the human anatomy that never seem to get much attention—and they absolutely should. Your knees are the largest joints in your entire body; they connect your thighs to your lower legs and have enormous responsibilities, helping you stay balanced and move about freely. Because of this, it’s essential to keep your knees in top shape. Dr. Milica McDowell, a doctor of PT, certified exercise physiologist, and VP of operations at Gait Happens, shares several steps you can take to protect your knees as you age.

There are certain lifestyle changes that can negatively impact your knee health, such as weight gain, muscle loss, decreased physical activity and flexibility, and a decline in range of motion. Dr. McDowell reveals exactly what can compromise your knees—and how to prevent it.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

A few additional pounds can present major challenges for your knees. Dr. McDowell says that the number one way to protect your knees is to maintain a healthy body weight.

“Being even mildly overweight impacts your knee health more than you think,” Dr. McDowell explains. “Our knees are the workhorses of the lower body, and carrying excess weight (especially around your middle) increases stress on the joint and increases risk of injury. Even reducing body weight by 5-10% can significantly help to reduce stress on the knee joints and help to preserve their long-term health.”

RELATED: 5 Gentle Yoga Moves That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Work On Total-Body Strength

Exercising to build strength is key when it comes to showing your knees the TLC they deserve.

“Strength in the posterior chain (glutes, hamstrings and calves) especially ‘protect’ the knee joint,” Dr. McDowell explains. “Stronger abs and core have been shown to also take pressure off the knee, adequate ankle dorsiflexion (knee over toes) range of motion also contributes to knee health and reduces fall risks too!”

The 15-Minute Bodyweight Workout That Replaces an Hour at the Gym

Exercise Regularly

Incorporating all kinds of exercise into your fitness routine is beneficial to your overall wellness—but there are some that really target your knee joints and can keep them in great working order.

Below are the exercises Dr. McDowell suggests.