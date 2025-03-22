This Hot Dog Chain Is About to Take Over the Midwest and Fans Can't Wait

Dog Haus, a hot dog chain boasting gourmet burgers, brats, and brews opened in Pasadena, California in 2010, and has been rapidly expanding nationwide. You can visit the restaurant in Arizona, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New York, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin and enjoy one of the restaurant's trademark Haus specialties, which have amassed a cult following. This week, the brand revealed they are opening shop in two new midwest markets: Columbus, Ohio, and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Dog Haus Is Opening 5 New Restaurants in Ohio and Arkansas

Restaurant News reports that Cherokee Rhoda, founder and CEO of Brooks & Truitt Specialty Group and AirTek Global, and his wife, Michelle, have signed a five-unit franchise agreement, opening four Dog Haus franchises in Columbus, Ohio, and one in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Columbus and Fayetteville Have "Dynamic Food Scenes"

"Bringing Dog Haus to Columbus and Fayetteville is an incredible opportunity," Rhoda said. "These cities have dynamic food scenes, and I know their residents — especially college students and professionals — will embrace Dog Haus' innovative menu and welcoming atmosphere."

I Tried 5 Fast-Food Hot Dogs & This One Was the Absolute Best

They Are College Towns

Why those locations? They are both college towns. The restaurant targets college students at Ohio State University and the University of Arkansas, as the "brand's craft casual dining experience and curated beverage options are a perfect match."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dog Haus Is Excited About the Opportunity

"With his passion for business, community impact and hospitality, Cherokee joining the Dog Haus family with this five-unit franchise deal is a huge step in our continued growth," said Dog Haus Executive Vice President of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. "We are excited to expand into Ohio and Arkansas, and we're confident that the Dog Haus experience will resonate with even more guests."

What Does Dog Haus Serve

Dog Haus offers signature all-beef burgers and dogs, hand-crafted sausages, fried chicken, and plant-based products (Impossible), served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls, in addition to breakfast burritos and delicious slides like fries, tots, onion rings, and even chili and slaw. They focus on using meats with no added nitrates and no hormones or antibiotics. Unlike other chains, they also serve various beer and cocktails, often partnering with local craft beer purveyors to customize the experience.