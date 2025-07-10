Domino’s Just Revealed 3 Secret Menu Pizzas for Summer

Domino’s already has some of the best deals for pizza, both pickup and delivery, in the U.S.—there’s a reason the chain is the most popular nationwide. Now the restaurant is not only bringing back a wildly popular deal for the summer, but just revealed three secret menu pizzas linked to the deal that customers are going to go wild over. These pizzas have been created by Domino’s chefs and are being revealed to the public for the first time as an option for the build-your-own pizzas—here’s what fans need to know about these in-house favorites.

$9.99 Deal Is Back!

Domino’s “Best Deal Ever” is back: order any pizza with any toppings for just $9.99, when ordered online between July 7-Aug. 3. “Our most popular deal is back – and it’s all thanks to our customers,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s executive vice president – chief marketing officer. “We heard how much they loved experimenting with different crusts, sauces and toppings they don’t normally order. With more than 34 million ways to make a single Domino’s pizza, the possibilities for creating customized, mouthwatering pizzas are almost endless. Whether you’re craving a classic favorite or feeling adventurous, this deal delivers delicious pizza at a great value.”

Rachel’s Sweet Buffalo

Secret Menu Pizza Number 1: Rachel’s Sweet Buffalo is made on a New York Style Crust, this pizza is topped with robust-inspired tomato sauce, pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, and hot buffalo sauce​. The pineapple is going to cause controversy but I love the whole combo—especially the hot buffalo sauce.

Spencer’s Garlic Parm Bananza

Secret Menu Pizza number 2: Spencer’s Garlic Parm Bananza is made on a Handmade Pan Crust with garlic parmesan sauce (my personal favorite!) and topped with sausage, banana peppers, and Parmesan/Asiago​ cheese. Another winner, especially because the garlic parm sauce is frequently slept on.

Hannah’s Alfredo Veggie Melt

Secret Menu Pizza number 3: Hannah’s Alfredo Veggie Melt is made on a Crunchy Thin Crust with alfredo sauce and spinach, topped with feta, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese. I want to thank Chef Hannah for creating a veggie pizza that’s actually well thought-out and appealing. I’m definitely going to try this one.

Domino’s and Doordash

Getting your favorite pizza delivered will soon be easier than ever—Domino's is partnering with DoorDash Marketplace in a new program where orders on DoorDash's Marketplace will be delivered by Domino's drivers. "DoorDash is excited to welcome Domino's to our Marketplace across the U.S. and Canada. Domino's chose DoorDash for our unmatched scale and reach, helping them serve millions of customers and drive incremental sales," said Prabir Adarkar, president and chief operating officer of DoorDash. "By joining forces, we're bringing customers a new choice in the rapidly growing pizza category."