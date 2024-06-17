A Popular Pizza Chain Is Opening In a New State For the First Time

Americans are getting even more options to satisfy their pizza cravings, with several chains expanding their presence across the country. One of these is Ohio-based Donatos Pizza, which is known for its "Edge to Edge" pizzas loaded with toppings.

The chain recently announced that it's opening its first traditional restaurants in Maryland. These three upcoming openings are part of the chain's growth in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) area.

The restaurants will be located in Columbia, Laurel and Glen Burnie, Md., with the first slated to open next year.

Donatos currently operates 471 locations across 28 states. Of these locations, 177 are traditional restaurants, while 294 are non-traditional locations, meaning they are located inside other venues, such as Red Robin restaurants. The two restaurant chains first partnered in 2018 to offer Donatos pizza at select Red Robin locations. Donatos is currently available at 20 Red Robin locations in the Maryland and Virginia area.

"We are thrilled to embark on this incredible new chapter of growth and bring Donatos Pizza to even more communities throughout Maryland," Kevin King, president of Donatos Pizza, said in a press release. "Having witnessed the enthusiastic reception of Donatos Pizza in local Red Robin locations across Maryland, we're confident that the state is primed for our brand to become a cherished staple within the community."

Citing Macrotrends, Donatos noted that the DMV's population has grown to 5.45 million people, which makes this region "the perfect area for future growth and development."

Looking ahead, the pizza chain aims to open up to 50 traditional and non-traditional locations within the Maryland and Virginia region.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

News of this upcoming expansion comes just a few months after Donatos announced it will enter Texas with 20 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Donatos isn't the only pizza chain opening restaurants in a new state. In April, California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza announced plans to open three restaurants in Wisconsin. The chain expects to open the first of these locations in Green Bay by the end of 2024. Additionally, San Francisco-based Slice House, announced plans to open 11 new Tennessee locations, which it will start to open in 2025.