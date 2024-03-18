Fast-Growing Pizza Chain Plans to Open Nearly a Dozen New Locations

Most pizza chains can't really compete with the massive store count of brands like Pizza Hut or Domino's, which boast tens of thousands of locations worldwide altogether. However, one smaller yet fast-growing chain could give them some fresh competition after recently inking a major expansion deal.

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, a San Francisco-based fast-casual chain that serves pizzas in a variety of styles and other Italian fare, just announced that it has signed a new franchise agreement to open 11 new locations in Tennessee, QSR Magazine reported. These openings, which are slated to kick off in 2025, will mark Slice House's first foray into the southern state. The new restaurants will primarily be built in major Tennessee trade areas.

The chain already has a handful of traditional restaurants in operation across California and Nevada and runs 25 additional licensed locations in several major venues out West, including Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Chase Center in San Francisco.

"Slice House's newest deal in Tennessee represents a significant milestone for the national franchise as we extend our footprint to the Southeast," founder Tony Gemignani said in a statement, per QSR Magazine. "While Slice House began on the West Coast, we've seen strong demand from franchisees as well as guests across the country. We are proud to have an experienced franchise partner on board for the long-term and look forward to offering our authentic, award-winning pizza to Tennesseans as a part of an incredible fast casual experience."

The new agreement for Slice House's first Tennessee locations means that the brand now has 120 franchise units that are either open or in development. In addition to Tennessee, the chain's website shows that California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Utah are also set to receive dozens of new Slice House restaurants in the future.

Consumers shouldn't be too surprised if Slice House's list of future openings gets even longer in the near future. The chain said it anticipates signing agreements to develop 75 additional restaurants by the end of 2024, QSR Magazine reported.

Slice House isn't the only chain eatery that is planning to expand rapidly this year and beyond. Pollo Campero—a chain known for its bone-in chicken, chicken sandwiches, salads, and sides—announced last week that it plans to open at least 25 new restaurants across the country in 2024 alone. The breakfast and lunch chain First Watch also recently unveiled plans to open between 51 and 57 net new restaurants this year.