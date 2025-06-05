Dr. Pepper Fan-Favorite Flavor Returns for “Limited Time”

Before I became a food writer, I had no idea how obsessed consumers become with certain flavors or varieties of their favorite foods – and how upset they get when they are discontinued. There is a whole niche world of limited edition items in the food industry, filled with exotic potato chips, tropical versions of classic sodas, and seasonal treats that come and go, leaving behind desperate and disgruntled fans. Some of these items even end up on eBay, selling for unbelievable prices and shipping worldwide. This week, a Dr Pepper flavor with a serious cult following was re-released in a very limited way, and fans are already signing into eBay to get a taste.

Dr. Pepper Vanilla Float Is Back for a Limited Time

Food blogger Markie Devo shared the news on Monday that Dr Pepper was dropping a popular flavor, Vanilla Float, for a limited time. But there is one major catch: It will only be available from two retailers in a single state in the southern part of the country.

BUT It’s Only Available in Walmart and Rouses Stores in Louisiana

“What! Does Dr Pepper dislike us?🥴Dr Pepper Vanilla Float returns to one state only and is available at 2 stores,” he wrote on Instagram. “You can purchase 12-ounce cans at participating Walmart and Rouses stores in Louisiana through the end of July. 📲for the rest of us, I guess it’s fork us.”

26 Healthy Soda Alternatives That Dietitians Love

It Was Introduced in 2014

Dr Pepper Vanilla Float was first introduced as a limited-edition flavor in 2014. The brand has brought it back a few times, in a very limited manner, including in 2017. According to a product description, it takes the original recipe of Dr Pepper and gives it a “boost of sweet, rich vanilla flavor” for “a classic spin on one of summer’s favorite treats.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It Will Likely Hit eBay Soon

Shoppers are already planning on stocking up. “Good thing I live in Louisiana,” one follower commented. Devo suggested, that she “better go buy them all and hit eBay. Let me know I’ll link you in my story,” he wrote. “would you pick me up a couple 12 packs….ah. I’ll pay premium and buy one for @markie_devo for doing all this work,” another joked.

26 Best & Worst Sodas on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians

People Are Upset It Is Only Available in Louisiana

Fans were pretty angry that the soft drink wouldn’t be available anywhere else. “So Dr. Pepper hates the other 49 states… 🙄🙄,” someone commented. “Now we have state exclusives?” another complained. “Only in Louisiana!? The hell makes them so special??? Bro I was looking forward to this release so bad.” “NOOOO. my favorite Dr Pepper ever,” another said.