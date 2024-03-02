Can Drinking a Shot of Olive Oil Every Day Help You Lose Weight?

In recent years, olive oil has gained attention not only for its culinary uses but also for its health benefits. The rise in the popularity of the Mediterranean diet, which encourages replacing butter with healthy fats like olive oil, has led to a boom in the production of various olive oil brands. But can drinking a shot of olive oil daily help you lose weight? In this article, we'll share everything you need to know about the various health benefits of olive oil, how olive oil can aid in weight loss, and if it's possible to have too much.

Can taking a shot of olive oil every day help you lose weight?

According to a 2018 study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, those who consumed olive oil as opposed to soybean oil every day as a part of a high-fat breakfast saw significantly more fat loss as well as reduced blood pressure.

However, this comes with a caveat. Drinking a shot of olive oil every day is unlikely to lead to weight loss on its own. While olive oil can be a healthy addition to your diet, weight loss is achieved through a combination of key factors including a well-balanced diet, regular physical activity, and overall healthy lifestyle choices. You'll still want to eat a diverse diet rich in nutrient-dense and high-fiber foods like fruits, veggies, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, as well as lean proteins.

Additionally, olive oil is a fat, which has more calories per gram than other macronutrients, meaning that too much can lead to weight gain. How much is too much? According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, adults should aim to get just 20% to 35% of their daily calories from fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How consuming olive oil can help support your weight-loss goals:

While fat is calorie-dense, it is also very filling. The increased satiety can lead to reduced overall calorie intake, which is beneficial for weight loss. This means because you are fuller, you are less likely to snack on empty calorie foods throughout the day.

Additionally, olive oil adds flavor and richness to meals, which can make healthier foods more enjoyable. This can help you stick to a healthy eating plan long-term, which is key for sustainable weight loss.

The benefits of adding olive oil to a healthy lifestyle:

In addition to its potential weight-loss benefits, olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease when used in place of saturated and trans fats. Olive oil also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which may help reduce inflammation in the body and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Some studies even suggest that the monounsaturated fats in olive oil may help improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline as you age.

How to incorporate olive oil into your diet:

Adding olive oil to your diet can be easy and delicious. Use olive oil as the base for homemade salad dressings. Simply combine with salt, pepper, and a source of acidity like lemon juice or vinegar for a well-balanced and easy dressing. Use olive oil as a base for marinades for meat, poultry, or fish. It helps tenderize and adds flavor. You can even substitute olive oil in baking recipes, such as cakes or muffins, for a healthier alternative to butter or vegetable oil.